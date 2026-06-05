Formula 1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix agree long-term extension through 2037

Formula 1 has announced a 10-year extension to the Las Vegas Grand Prix that will see the race remain in the Nevada city until 2037.

"Since its debut in 2023, the event has been extraordinary, rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for great racing, world-class entertainment, global business leaders, A-list celebrities and influencers," F1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement announcing the contract extension Thursday.

F1 is holding the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, two weeks after Kimi Antonelli won the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, his fourth victory in a row.

The Las Vegas race takes place on the 6.2-kilometer (3.85-mile) Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Max Verstappen has won the race twice - in 2023 and 2025. George Russell won it in 2024.

This year's race is scheduled for Nov. 21.