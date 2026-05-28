French Open 2026: World no. 1 Sinner knocked out by Cerundolo in 2nd round

Injury restricts Jannik from his best tennis Losing 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 1-6, 1-6 on the day, Jannik was one game away from a straight sets win but eventually pulled something in his leg that halted the game with him receiving treatment. The heat also got to the Italian as he was looking a little weak at times as well. Despite continuing to play throughout the game, Jannik didn't look like himself and eventually dropped the last three sets to bow out of the tournament. Juan Manuel Cerundolo has already made a name for himself on the ATP Tour with an impressive rise over the last few years. The Argentine announced himself in remarkable fashion in 2021 when, at just 19 years old and ranked World No. 355, he won the Cordoba Open on home soil during his ATP Tour debut. Cerundolo secured eight victories in nine days, including three qualifying matches, to complete a stunning breakthrough run. ALSO READ: Will Neymar be fit to play Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener vs Morocco? World number 1 Jannik Sinner is eliminated from the Roland Garros 2026 by the hands of Argentina's Juan manuel Cerundolo in a 5-set contest that saw the Italian have the match snatched away from him due to an unfortunate injury that kept him from playing his best tennis in the latter half of the contest.Losing 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 1-6, 1-6 on the day, Jannik was one game away from a straight sets win but eventually pulled something in his leg that halted the game with him receiving treatment. The heat also got to the Italian as he was looking a little weak at times as well. Despite continuing to play throughout the game, Jannik didn't look like himself and eventually dropped the last three sets to bow out of the tournament.Juan Manuel Cerundolo has already made a name for himself on the ATP Tour with an impressive rise over the last few years. The Argentine announced himself in remarkable fashion in 2021 when, at just 19 years old and ranked World No. 355, he won the Cordoba Open on home soil during his ATP Tour debut. Cerundolo secured eight victories in nine days, including three qualifying matches, to complete a stunning breakthrough run.

The left-hander continued his steady progress and reached another ATP final in Gstaad last season, although he eventually lost to Alexander Bublik in a three-set battle.

Closing in on Top 50

Following his recent title triumph in Bordeaux, Cerundolo had climbed to a career-best ranking of World No. 54 before arriving at Roland Garros ranked No. 56. A victory over World No. 1 Jannik Sinner could potentially help him break into the ATP Top 50 for the first time in his career.

Nadal Influence and Playing Style

Cerundolo began playing tennis at the age of three at his father’s academy. Being a natural left-hander, he grew up admiring Rafael Nadal, making Roland Garros his favourite tournament. His biggest weapon is his forehand, which generates heavy topspin and a high bounce capable of troubling opponents on clay courts.