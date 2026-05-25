French Open 2026 May 25 matches: Sabalenka, Sinner continue Round 1 action
French Open 2026 singles Round 1 action sees several top seeds, former finalists, and rising stars competing for a place in the next round at Roland Garros
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
After a thrilling start on Sunday, the French Open 2026 will continue its Day 2 action on Monday, May 25, with men’s and women’s world number one players Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka kicking off their campaigns.
Both players ended up as runners-up last time and will be looking to better their position this time around. Sinner will fancy his chances even more, especially with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz being ruled out of the competition due to a hand injury.
But what are the other big games taking place in the men’s and women’s singles events today? Take a look.
World number one Sinner in action
French Open men’s singles Round 1 action sees several top seeds, former finalists, and rising stars competing for a place in the next round at Roland Garros. Matteo Berrettini takes on Marton Fucsovics, while Jiri Lehecka faces Pablo Carreno Busta and Alex de Minaur begins against Britain’s T Samuel.
Casper Ruud will battle Roman Safiullin, Andrey Rublev faces Ignacio Buse, and Ben Shelton takes on Daniel Merida Aguilar. Frances Tiafoe, Hubert Hurkacz, and Tommy Paul also headline key first-round contests.
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Elsewhere, Stan Wawrinka meets Jesper De Jong, Ugo Humbert faces Adrian Mannarino, Gael Monfils takes on Hugo Gaston, and Brandon Nakashima battles Roberto Bautista Agut.
French Open 2026 Day 2: Men’s singles matches full schedule
|Time (IST)
|Court
|Player 1
|Country 1
|Player 2
|Country 2
|2:30 pm
|Court 13
|M. Fucsovics
|Hungary
|M. Berrettini
|Italy
|2:30 pm
|Court 6
|P. Carreño
|Spain
|J. Lehecka (12)
|Czechia
|2:30 pm
|Suzanne Lenglen
|A. Rinderknech (22)
|France
|J. Rodionov
|Austria
|2:30 pm
|Court 14
|A. de Minaur (8)
|Australia
|T. Samuel
|United Kingdom
|2:30 pm
|Court 12
|A. Shevchenko
|Kazakhstan
|A. Michelsen
|United States
|2:30 pm
|Court 8
|L. Van Assche
|France
|P. Kypson
|United States
|3:40 pm*
|Simonne-Mathieu
|S. Wawrinka
|Switzerland
|J. De Jong
|Netherlands
|3:40 pm*
|Court 9
|R. Bautista
|Spain
|B. Nakashima (31)
|United States
|3:40 pm*
|Court 7
|E. Spizzirri
|United States
|F. Tiafoe (19)
|United States
|4:10 pm*
|Court 8
|J. Munar
|Spain
|H. Hurkacz
|Poland
|4:10 pm*
|Court 6
|T. Kokkinakis
|Australia
|T. Atmane
|France
|4:10 pm*
|Court 12
|A. Kovacevic
|United States
|R. Jodar (27)
|Spain
|4:50 pm*
|Court 4
|M. Navone
|Argentina
|J. Brooksby
|United States
|4:50 pm*
|Court 5
|E. Nava
|United States
|C. Ugo
|Argentina
|5:20 pm*
|Court 7
|I. Buse
|Peru
|A. Rublev (11)
|Russia
|5:20 pm*
|Court 13
|R. Hijikata
|Australia
|T. Paul (24)
|United States
|5:20 pm*
|Simonne-Mathieu
|C. Ruud (15)
|Norway
|R. Safiullin
|Russia
|5:50 pm*
|Philippe-Chatrier
|U. Humbert (32)
|France
|A. Mannarino
|France
|6:30 pm*
|Court 4
|F. Cerúndolo (25)
|Argentina
|B. van de Zandschulp
|Netherlands
|6:30 pm*
|Court 9
|R. Collignon
|Belgium
|A. Vukic
|Australia
|6:30 pm*
|Suzanne Lenglen
|D. Merida Aguilar
|Spain
|B. Shelton (5)
|United States
|6:30 pm*
|Court 14
|F. Cobolli (10)
|Italy
|A. Pellegrino
|Italy
|6:30 pm*
|Court 5
|Y.B. Wu
|China
|M. Giron
|United States
|11:45 pm*
|Philippe-Chatrier
|H. Gaston
|France
|G. Monfils
|France
Sabalenka heads women’s singles event
The French Open women’s singles draw features several high-profile first-round clashes as top seeds begin their campaigns. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka headlines the event, with Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini, Elina Svitolina, and Amanda Anisimova among the major names in action.
Other seeded players, including Liudmila Samsonova, Diana Shnaider, Leylah Fernandez, Karolina Muchova, Elise Mertens, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, also begin their quests for a deep run. Interesting battles include Alycia Parks against Fernandez, Kamilla Rakhimova facing Jaqueline Cristian, Camila Osorio meeting Alexandrova, and Petra Marcinko taking on Eva Lys.
With experienced stars, rising talents, and several evenly matched contests, the opening-round schedule promises an exciting start to the women’s singles competition in Paris.
French Open 2026 Day 2: Women’s singles matches full schedule
|Court
|Player 1
|Country 1
|Player 2
|Country 2
|Court 4
|Liudmila Samsonova
|Russia
|Jil Teichmann
|Switzerland
|Court 7
|Maja Chwalinska
|Poland
|Qinwen Zheng
|China
|Court 9
|Daria Kasatkina
|Australia
|Zeynep Sönmez
|Türkiye
|Court 5
|Susan Bandecchi
|Switzerland
|Cristina Bucșa
|Spain
|Simonne-Mathieu
|Jasmine Paolini
|Italy
|Dayana Yastremska
|Ukraine
|Philippe-Chatrier
|Emerson Jones
|Australia
|Iga Świątek
|Poland
|Court 5
|Petra Marčinko
|Croatia
|Eva Lys
|Germany
|Court 4
|Julia Grabher
|Austria
|Rebecca Šramková
|Slovakia
|Suzanne Lenglen
|Elina Svitolina
|Ukraine
|Anna Bondár
|Hungary
|Court 13
|Maya Joint
|Australia
|Anastasia Potapova
|Austria
|Court 14
|Tatjana Maria
|Germany
|Elise Mertens
|Belgium
|Philippe-Chatrier
|Veronika Erjavec
|Slovenia
|Elena Rybakina
|Kazakhstan
|Court 14
|K. Quevedo
|Spain
|Leolia Jeanjean
|France
|Court 9
|Panna Udvardy
|Hungary
|Viktorija Golubic
|Switzerland
|Suzanne Lenglen
|T. Rakotomanga Rajaonah
|France
|Amanda Anisimova
|USA
|Court 12
|Talia Gibson
|Australia
|Yulia Putintseva
|Kazakhstan
|Court 8
|A. Urhobo
|USA
|Katie Boulter
|United Kingdom
|Court 6
|Jeļena Ostapenko
|Latvia
|Ella Seidel
|Germany
|Court 7
|Alycia Parks
|USA
|Leylah Fernandez
|Canada
|Court 12
|Kamilla Rakhimova
|Uzbekistan
|Jaqueline Cristian
|Romania
|Court 6
|Diana Shnaider
|Russia
|Renata Zarazúa
|Mexico
|Court 8
|Camila Osorio
|Colombia
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|Russia
|Court 13
|H.Y. Guo
|China
|McCartney Kessler
|USA
|Simonne-Mathieu
|A. Zakharova
|Russia
|Karolína Muchová
|Czechia
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 2:07 PM IST