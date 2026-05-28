French Open 2026 May 28 matches: Sabalenka, Sinner headline Round 2 action

Day 5 of French Open 2026 promises another blockbuster lineup at Roland-Garros on Thursday, May 28, with both world No. 1 players scheduled to feature on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Sabalenka, Sinner in action

Jannik Sinner will kick off the day session against Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo, while women’s top seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on French player Elsa Jacquemot later in the day. The evening session on the main court will see Arthur Rinderknech face Matteo Berrettini in a high-profile clash.

On Court Suzanne-Lenglen, defending champion Coco Gauff headlines the action against Egypt’s Mayar Sherif, while American star Ben Shelton is also set to feature.