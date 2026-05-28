French Open 2026 May 28 matches: Sabalenka, Sinner headline Round 2 action
Jannik Sinner will kick off the day session against Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo, while women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on French player Elsa Jacquemot later in the day.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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Day 5 of French Open 2026 promises another blockbuster lineup at Roland-Garros on Thursday, May 28, with both world No. 1 players scheduled to feature on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Sabalenka, Sinner in action
Jannik Sinner will kick off the day session against Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo, while women’s top seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on French player Elsa Jacquemot later in the day. The evening session on the main court will see Arthur Rinderknech face Matteo Berrettini in a high-profile clash.
On Court Suzanne-Lenglen, defending champion Coco Gauff headlines the action against Egypt’s Mayar Sherif, while American star Ben Shelton is also set to feature.
Meanwhile, Court Simonne-Mathieu hosts one of the standout contests of the day as four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka meets Olympic silver medallist Donna Vekic. Felix Auger-Aliassime and ninth seed Victoria Mboko are also scheduled to play there.
The women’s singles final at Roland-Garros is set for June 6, followed by the men’s final on June 7 at Court Philippe-Chatrier, the same venue that staged the tennis medal matches during the Paris 2024 Olympics.
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French Open Day 5 schedule
|French Open Day 5 schedule
|Court
|Category
|Match
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|Men’s Singles
|Jannik Sinner (1) vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|Women’s Singles
|Ann Li (30) vs Diane Parry
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|Women’s Singles
|Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Elsa Jacquemot
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|Men’s Singles
|Arthur Rinderknech (22) vs Matteo Berrettini
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|Men’s Singles
|Adolfo Daniel Vallejo vs Mose Kouame
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|Women’s Singles
|Julia Grabher vs Amanda Anisimova (6)
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|Women’s Singles
|Coco Gauff (4) vs Mayar Sherif
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|Men’s Singles
|Raphael Collignon vs Ben Shelton (5)
|Court Simonne-Mathieu
|Women’s Singles
|Donna Vekic vs Naomi Osaka (16)
|Court Simonne-Mathieu
|Men’s Singles
|Francisco Cerundolo (25) vs Hugo Gaston
|Court Simonne-Mathieu
|Men’s Singles
|Felix Auger-Aliassime (4) vs Roman Andres Burruchaga
|Court Simonne-Mathieu
|Women’s Singles
|Victoria Mboko (9) vs Katerina Siniakova
|Court 14
|Women’s Singles
|Iva Jovic (17) vs Emma Navarro
|Court 14
|Men’s Singles
|Hubert Hurkacz vs Frances Tiafoe (19)
|Court 14
|Women’s Singles
|Antonia Ruzic vs Madison Keys (19)
|Court 14
|Men’s Singles
|Matteo Arnaldi vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
|Court 7
|Men’s Singles
|Flavio Cobolli (10) vs Yibing Wu
|Court 7
|Women’s Singles
|Diana Shnaider (25) vs McCartney Kessler
|Court 7
|Women’s Singles
|Maria Sakkari vs Claire Liu
|Court 7
|Men’s Singles
|Luca Van Assche vs Brandon Nakashima (31)
|Court 6
|Men’s Singles
|Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Learner Tien (18)
|Court 6
|Women’s Singles
|Anna Kalinskaya (22) vs Alina Korneeva
|Court 6
|Men’s Singles
|Francisco Comesana vs Luciano Darderi (14)
|Court 6
|Women’s Singles
|Katie Boulter vs Anastasia Potapova (28)
|Court 2
|Men’s Doubles
|Anirudh Chandrasekar / Takeru Yuzuki vs Jakub Paul / Marcus Willis
|Court 5
|Mixed Doubles
|Yuki Bhambri / Alexandra Panova vs Lyudmyla Kichenok / David Pel
|Court 13
|Men’s Singles
|Alejandro Tabilo vs Valentin Vacherot
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Topics : French Open Tennis
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 1:09 PM IST