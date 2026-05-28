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French Open 2026 May 28 matches: Sabalenka, Sinner headline Round 2 action

Jannik Sinner will kick off the day session against Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo, while women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on French player Elsa Jacquemot later in the day.

French Open Day 5

French Open Day 5

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

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Day 5 of French Open 2026 promises another blockbuster lineup at Roland-Garros on Thursday, May 28, with both world No. 1 players scheduled to feature on Court Philippe-Chatrier.  Sabalenka, Sinner in action
 
Jannik Sinner will kick off the day session against Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo, while women’s top seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on French player Elsa Jacquemot later in the day. The evening session on the main court will see Arthur Rinderknech face Matteo Berrettini in a high-profile clash.
 
On Court Suzanne-Lenglen, defending champion Coco Gauff headlines the action against Egypt’s Mayar Sherif, while American star Ben Shelton is also set to feature.
 
 
Meanwhile, Court Simonne-Mathieu hosts one of the standout contests of the day as four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka meets Olympic silver medallist Donna Vekic. Felix Auger-Aliassime and ninth seed Victoria Mboko are also scheduled to play there.
 
The women’s singles final at Roland-Garros is set for June 6, followed by the men’s final on June 7 at Court Philippe-Chatrier, the same venue that staged the tennis medal matches during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

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  French Open Day 5 schedule 
French Open Day 5 schedule
Court Category Match
Court Philippe-Chatrier Men’s Singles Jannik Sinner (1) vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Court Philippe-Chatrier Women’s Singles Ann Li (30) vs Diane Parry
Court Philippe-Chatrier Women’s Singles Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Elsa Jacquemot
Court Philippe-Chatrier Men’s Singles Arthur Rinderknech (22) vs Matteo Berrettini
Court Suzanne-Lenglen Men’s Singles Adolfo Daniel Vallejo vs Mose Kouame
Court Suzanne-Lenglen Women’s Singles Julia Grabher vs Amanda Anisimova (6)
Court Suzanne-Lenglen Women’s Singles Coco Gauff (4) vs Mayar Sherif
Court Suzanne-Lenglen Men’s Singles Raphael Collignon vs Ben Shelton (5)
Court Simonne-Mathieu Women’s Singles Donna Vekic vs Naomi Osaka (16)
Court Simonne-Mathieu Men’s Singles Francisco Cerundolo (25) vs Hugo Gaston
Court Simonne-Mathieu Men’s Singles Felix Auger-Aliassime (4) vs Roman Andres Burruchaga
Court Simonne-Mathieu Women’s Singles Victoria Mboko (9) vs Katerina Siniakova
Court 14 Women’s Singles Iva Jovic (17) vs Emma Navarro
Court 14 Men’s Singles Hubert Hurkacz vs Frances Tiafoe (19)
Court 14 Women’s Singles Antonia Ruzic vs Madison Keys (19)
Court 14 Men’s Singles Matteo Arnaldi vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Court 7 Men’s Singles Flavio Cobolli (10) vs Yibing Wu
Court 7 Women’s Singles Diana Shnaider (25) vs McCartney Kessler
Court 7 Women’s Singles Maria Sakkari vs Claire Liu
Court 7 Men’s Singles Luca Van Assche vs Brandon Nakashima (31)
Court 6 Men’s Singles Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Learner Tien (18)
Court 6 Women’s Singles Anna Kalinskaya (22) vs Alina Korneeva
Court 6 Men’s Singles Francisco Comesana vs Luciano Darderi (14)
Court 6 Women’s Singles Katie Boulter vs Anastasia Potapova (28)
Court 2 Men’s Doubles Anirudh Chandrasekar / Takeru Yuzuki vs Jakub Paul / Marcus Willis
Court 5 Mixed Doubles Yuki Bhambri / Alexandra Panova vs Lyudmyla Kichenok / David Pel
Court 13 Men’s Singles Alejandro Tabilo vs Valentin Vacherot
 

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

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