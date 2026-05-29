French Open 2026 May 29 matches: Swiatek, Djokovic headline Round 3 action
Later in the evening session, world No. 2 Alexander Zverev will go head-to-head with Frenchman Quentin Halys.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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Day 6 of the French Open 2026 promises another thrilling lineup at Roland-Garros on Friday, May 29, with some of the biggest stars in world tennis set to take centre stage on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
One of the most highly anticipated matches of the day will see Brazilian teenage sensation João Fonseca take on 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the third round. Djokovic, who also won Olympic gold at Paris 2024, remains the only former Grand Slam singles champion left in the men’s draw and will look to continue his pursuit of another Roland-Garros title.
The day session on the main court begins with four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek facing fellow Polish player Magda Linette. Rising star Mirra Andreeva, seeded eighth, will then clash against Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova before the blockbuster Djokovic-Fonseca encounter.
Later in the evening session, world No. 2 Alexander Zverev will go head-to-head with Frenchman Quentin Halys.
Court Suzanne-Lenglen also features a strong schedule, including matches involving Andrey Rublev, Karolina Muchova and Elina Svitolina. Two-time Roland-Garros finalist Casper Ruud is also set for a marquee clash against Tommy Paul.
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The women’s singles final is scheduled for June 6, while the men’s final will take place on June 7 at Court Philippe-Chatrier.
|French Open 2026 May 29 schedule
|Court
|Category
|Match
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|Women’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Magda Linette vs Iga Swiatek (3)
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|Women’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Mirra Andreeva (8) vs Marie Bouzkova (27)
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|Men’s Singles – 3rd Round
|João Fonseca (28) vs Novak Djokovic (3) — Not before 19:00
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|Men’s Singles – Night Session, 3rd Round
|Quentin Halys vs Alexander Zverev (2) — Not before 23:45
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|Men’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Nuno Borges vs Andrey Rublev (11)
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|Women’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Jil Teichmann vs Karolina Muchova (10) — Not before 16:30
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|Women’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Elina Svitolina (7) vs Tamara Korpatsch
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|Men’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Casper Ruud (15) vs Tommy Paul (24)
|Court Simonne-Mathieu
|Women’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Marta Kostyuk (15) vs Viktorija Golubic
|Court Simonne-Mathieu
|Men’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Alex Michelsen vs Rafael Jodar (27)
|Court Simonne-Mathieu
|Men’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Alex de Minaur (8) vs Jakub Mensik (26)
|Court Simonne-Mathieu
|Women’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Peyton Stearns vs Belinda Bencic (11)
|Court 6
|Men’s Doubles – 2nd Round
|Yuki Bhambri / Michael Venus vs Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori
|Court 12
|Men’s Doubles
|N. Sriram Balaji / Marcelo Demoliner vs Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner
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Topics : French Open Tennis
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 1:04 PM IST