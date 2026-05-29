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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / French Open 2026 May 29 matches: Swiatek, Djokovic headline Round 3 action

French Open 2026 May 29 matches: Swiatek, Djokovic headline Round 3 action

Later in the evening session, world No. 2 Alexander Zverev will go head-to-head with Frenchman Quentin Halys.

French Open 2026

French Open 2026

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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Day 6 of the French Open 2026 promises another thrilling lineup at Roland-Garros on Friday, May 29, with some of the biggest stars in world tennis set to take centre stage on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
 
One of the most highly anticipated matches of the day will see Brazilian teenage sensation João Fonseca take on 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the third round. Djokovic, who also won Olympic gold at Paris 2024, remains the only former Grand Slam singles champion left in the men’s draw and will look to continue his pursuit of another Roland-Garros title.
 
The day session on the main court begins with four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek facing fellow Polish player Magda Linette. Rising star Mirra Andreeva, seeded eighth, will then clash against Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova before the blockbuster Djokovic-Fonseca encounter.
 
 
Later in the evening session, world No. 2 Alexander Zverev will go head-to-head with Frenchman Quentin Halys.
 
Court Suzanne-Lenglen also features a strong schedule, including matches involving Andrey Rublev, Karolina Muchova and Elina Svitolina. Two-time Roland-Garros finalist Casper Ruud is also set for a marquee clash against Tommy Paul.

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The women’s singles final is scheduled for June 6, while the men’s final will take place on June 7 at Court Philippe-Chatrier. 
French Open 2026 May 29 schedule
Court Category Match
Court Philippe-Chatrier Women’s Singles – 3rd Round Magda Linette vs Iga Swiatek (3)
Court Philippe-Chatrier Women’s Singles – 3rd Round Mirra Andreeva (8) vs Marie Bouzkova (27)
Court Philippe-Chatrier Men’s Singles – 3rd Round João Fonseca (28) vs Novak Djokovic (3) — Not before 19:00
Court Philippe-Chatrier Men’s Singles – Night Session, 3rd Round Quentin Halys vs Alexander Zverev (2) — Not before 23:45
Court Suzanne-Lenglen Men’s Singles – 3rd Round Nuno Borges vs Andrey Rublev (11)
Court Suzanne-Lenglen Women’s Singles – 3rd Round Jil Teichmann vs Karolina Muchova (10) — Not before 16:30
Court Suzanne-Lenglen Women’s Singles – 3rd Round Elina Svitolina (7) vs Tamara Korpatsch
Court Suzanne-Lenglen Men’s Singles – 3rd Round Casper Ruud (15) vs Tommy Paul (24)
Court Simonne-Mathieu Women’s Singles – 3rd Round Marta Kostyuk (15) vs Viktorija Golubic
Court Simonne-Mathieu Men’s Singles – 3rd Round Alex Michelsen vs Rafael Jodar (27)
Court Simonne-Mathieu Men’s Singles – 3rd Round Alex de Minaur (8) vs Jakub Mensik (26)
Court Simonne-Mathieu Women’s Singles – 3rd Round Peyton Stearns vs Belinda Bencic (11)
Court 6 Men’s Doubles – 2nd Round Yuki Bhambri / Michael Venus vs Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori
Court 12 Men’s Doubles N. Sriram Balaji / Marcelo Demoliner vs Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner
   

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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