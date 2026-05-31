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French Open 2026 May 31 Matches: Zverev, Swiatek look to secure Q/F berths

Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud headline the French Open 2026 Day 8 schedule, with both players aiming to maintain their title challenge

French Open 2026 Day 8 schedule

French Open 2026 Day 8 schedule

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 3:15 PM IST

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The French Open 2026 enters a decisive stage on May 31 as fourth-round action takes centre stage at Roland Garros, with quarterfinal spots up for grabs across both the men's and women's singles draws.
 
Several top seeds remain in contention, but the margin for error continues to shrink as every match moves closer to the business end of the tournament.
 
The day features a blend of proven Grand Slam performers, rising stars and dangerous outsiders looking to extend their campaigns in Paris. Players such as Iga Swiatek, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Elina Svitolina and Mirra Andreeva headline an action-packed schedule across Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen courts.
 
 
With expectations rising and pressure increasing, May 31 could prove to be a defining day in shaping the road to the French Open 2026 singles titles. 

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Zverev leads men’s singles action

The men's singles fourth round features several intriguing matchups as the battle for quarterfinal places continues. Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud headline the schedule, with both players aiming to maintain their title challenge.
 
Andrey Rublev will face rising Czech player Jakub Mensik in an important test of consistency and shot-making. Jesper de Jong will try to produce an upset against one of the tournament favourites, while Rafael Jodar and Pablo Carreno Busta meet in an all-Spanish contest that adds another layer of interest to the day.

French Open 2026 Day 8: Men’s singles matches full schedule

Match Court Time
Rafael Jodar (ESP) [27] vs Pablo Carreño (ESP) Suzanne Lenglen 3:40 PM
Jakub Menšík (CZE) [26] vs Andrey Rublev [11] Suzanne Lenglen 6:30 PM
Jesper De Jong (NED) vs Alexander Zverev (GER) [2] Philippe-Chatrier 7:00 PM
Casper Ruud (NOR) [15] vs Joao Fonseca (BRA) [28] Philippe-Chatrier 11:45 PM

Swiatek looks to continue momentum in women’s singles

The women's singles fourth round on May 31 brings together a strong mix of title contenders and players aiming for a breakthrough run at Roland Garros. Iga Swiatek continues her push for another deep campaign but faces a difficult challenge from Marta Kostyuk.
 
Sorana Cirstea will look to use her experience against Xinyu Wang, while Elina Svitolina and Belinda Bencic meet in one of the most balanced contests of the day. Young talent Mirra Andreeva also returns to action as the fight for quarterfinal places intensifies in Paris.

French Open 2026 Day 8: Women’s singles matches full schedule

Match Court Time
Sorana Cîrstea (ROU) [18] vs Xinyu Wang (CHN) Suzanne Lenglen 2:30 PM
Marta Kostyuk (UKR) [15] vs Iga Świątek (POL) [3] Philippe-Chatrier 2:30 PM
Elina Svitolina (UKR) [7] vs Belinda Bencic (SUI) [11] Philippe-Chatrier 3:40 PM
Mirra Andreeva [8] vs Jil Teichmann (SUI) Suzanne Lenglen 5:20 PM
 

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First Published: May 31 2026 | 3:15 PM IST

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