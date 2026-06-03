French Open: World number 1 Aryna Sabalenka knocked out by Schnaider

With several leading contenders already eliminated from the French Open, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka appeared well-positioned to make a strong push for the title. However, the tournament produced another major upset on Wednesday as the top seed was knocked out by Russian 25th seed Diana Shnaider in a dramatic three-set battle.

ALSO READ: Yildiz to Nico Paz: Young players to watch out for during FIFA WC 2026 Shnaider recovered from a set down to defeat Sabalenka 3-6, 7-5, 6-0, ending the Belarusian's hopes of improving on last year's runner-up finish at Roland Garros. Sabalenka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, was aiming to bounce back after finishing second at the season's opening major.

The result continued a remarkable run for Shnaider, who had already eliminated former Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the previous round. Despite entering the match as the underdog, the left-hander showcased her resilience and composure under pressure.

Shnaider's comeback was particularly impressive. She trailed 4-1 in the opening set and later found herself down 5-3 in the second, but managed to turn the contest around before completely dominating the deciding set.

The victory marks a significant milestone in the 21-year-old's career. Not only did she secure her first-ever win against a world No. 1, but she also reached a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time. It was also just the second top-10 victory of her professional career, underlining the scale of her breakthrough performance in Paris.