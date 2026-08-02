From blue to saffron: How India's hockey jersey evolved over the years

While HI says that the new design and colour of the jersey is meant to “tell a story” and carry “India’s pride” and was finalised after consultations with players and support staff, former players like former captain Viren Rasquinha have questioned the move calling it “embarrassing”. Former captain Pargat Singh alleged that everything in the country was being saffronised. Veteran Dhanraj Pillay contended that the blue jersey has been the sport’s identity for decades.

For much of the twentieth century, the team played primarily in blue, often combined with white.

India made their Olympic hockey debut at Amsterdam in 1928. In his 1959 book, Portrait of Indian Sport, administrator Anthony de Mello wrote that dark blue, light blue and old gold were selected as sporting colours after discussions involving the Patiala royal family.

“Historically, blue has been the base colour of the Indian hockey team. The minor variations were navy blue and royal blue,” senior sports journalist Norris Pritam said.

The first major modern departure came at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. India wore a light-blue jersey with dark-blue trim, light-blue shorts and light-blue stockings against Australia. The team also used a yellow alternate jersey with blue-and-red detailing, royal-blue shorts and yellow stockings, including in the classification match against Argentina.

Pritam said such changes did not attract significant controversy at the time. He added that the Indian Olympic Association traditionally handled kitting for Olympic and Asian Games contingents, while professional designers and apparel companies later introduced more changes in patterns and colours.

At the 2010 World Cup in New Delhi, India wore a pale-blue jersey, white shorts and dark navy stockings. The alternate strip comprised a white jersey and shorts with orange stockings. Blue and white variants were used again at the 2012 London Olympics.

Another complete departure from blue came at the 2014 World Cup in The Hague, where India wore bright yellow shirts, shorts, and stockings.

A white alternate kit with orange panels and stockings was also used.