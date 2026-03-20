Friday, March 20, 2026 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Fulton promises detailed plan ahead of Men's Hockey World Cup campaign

Fulton promises detailed plan ahead of Men's Hockey World Cup campaign

India have managed just one win this season, a penalty shootout triumph over Australia in an FIH Pro League match in Hobart

India vs Pakistan hockey

India vs Pakistan hockey

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian men's hockey coach Craig Fulton has promised a "tailored and detailed" plan for each one of the tricky opponents that await his team in the World Cup later this year and backed the currently faltering side to peak at the right time.

India have managed just one win this season, a penalty shootout triumph over Australia in an FIH Pro League match in Hobart. The team is drawn to play top-seeded England, traditional rivals Pakistan, and a determined Wales side in Pool D of the World Cup starting August 15 in the Netherlands and Belgium.

All group-stage matches will be held at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

 

"We'll be working hard on our structure, our press, and our finishing - the fine margins that decide games at this level. Every opponent in this pool has different strengths, so our preparation will be tailored and detailed. The next few months are about peaking at exactly the right moment," Fulton was quoted as saying in a Hockey India press release.

Reacting to the draw, Fulton stressed on the squad's readiness to embrace the challenge.

Also Read

India women's hockey team lose 2-0 to ENG

Marijne plans mixed tours and camps before World Cup, Asian Games

India vs Pakistan hockey

India drawn with Pakistan in 2026 men's Hockey World Cup group stage

Indian women's team qualify for the Hockey World Cup

India cruise past Wales 4-1, confirm Women's Hockey World Cup spot

Pakistan players with Khawaja Junaid

Discontent grows as Pakistan appoint Junaid interim coach for WC qualifiers

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 final highlights

Spain vs Germany HIGHLIGHTS Junior Hockey WC Final: GER edge ESP 3-2 in penalties to claim 8th title

"We're excited. It's a strong group, but that's exactly what you want at a World Cup to be tested against the best. The mood in the camp is very positive. The players are motivated and hungry, and knowing our opponents now gives us real clarity and focus going into our preparation," he said.

Analysing the varied tactical challenges Pool D presents, Fulton emphasised the need for adaptability and respect for each team's unique style of play.

"England are a well-organised, physical side who are also top seed in our pool. Pakistan bring flair, unpredictability, and a rich hockey tradition - never a side to take lightly.

"Wales are making their mark on the international stage and will be full of energy and determination. We respect every opponent in this pool, but we back ourselves against all of them," Fulton asserted.

The team will open its campaign against Wales on August 15.

Embracing the expectations of a nation that has rediscovered its lost love for hockey after consecutive Olympic medals, Fulton also had a rallying message for the supporters.

"We want to go out there and make India proud. The players know what this shirt means and what the fans expect. My message to the supporters is simple -- get behind us, one game at a time," he said.

India's Pool D Match Schedule:  August 15: India vs Wales (16:30 IST)  August 17: India vs England (18:30 IST)  August 19: India bs Pakistan (18:30 IST).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Athletics Relay, Tokyo Olympics 2021

Bhubaneswar gets 2028 World Indoor Athletics Championships hosting rights

Anahat Singh

Anahat Singh excels on Day 2 of Indian Open, Elnawasany knocked out

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Satwiksairaj, Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Chirag, badminton Olympic

India face defending champions China in Thomas and Uber Cup draws

US President Donald Trump with FIFA president Gianni Infantino

WADA puts off Trump sporting ban call until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup

JPMorgan plans financial guidance for athletes

Athletes get finance guidance from JPMorgan on NIL and retirement

Topics : Hockey World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayWorld Oral Health Day 2026OTT Releases This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayHDFC Share FallUCL 2026 Quarter FinalInstagram Reels Tap-to-pause FeatureOMC Stocks TodayPersonal Finance