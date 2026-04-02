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Govt steps up efforts to involve private firms in Khelo India mission

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse said providing employment for sportspersons in the private sector is entirely at the discretion of companies

Khelo India

Under the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) guidelines, different ministries, railways and defence have different criteria for reservations for sportspersons | Image: DD News

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

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The government is making efforts to involve private companies in the Khelo India mission for the promotion of sports, but there is no directive on them for job reservation of sportspersons, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Replying to a supplementary during the question hour in the Upper House, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse said providing employment for sportspersons in the private sector is entirely at the discretion of companies.

"There is no such policy at present. It is at the discretion of the private companies that if they want to absorb a sportsperson, they can employ the sportsperson," she said.

 

The minister was responding to a question from BJP member Mayankkumar Nayak, who sought to know if there is job reservation for meritorious sportspersons in private sector as it is done in various government ministries, departments and PSUs.

Khadse, however, said the government is trying to involve private companies in the 'Khelo India' mission and promote sports through their CSR funds or other means.

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The minister pointed out that under the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) guidelines, different ministries, railways and defence have different criteria for reservations for sportspersons, but "from our side (government), there is no rule imposed on private companies".

Responding to another query from Congress member Digvijay Singh, who wanted to know the government's efforts to provide education and sports training facilities at the same centre of development, Khadse said the Khelo India mission to develop sports at grassroots is also aligned with the school education policy.

Efforts have been made in collaboration with state governments to establish sports schools at each district where selected talented students get the opportunity to pursue sports along with education simultaneously.

The government is also working to increase activities and disciplines so that more talent identification can be done.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Khelo India Games private sector sports Sports in India

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

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