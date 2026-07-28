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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Gukesh to face Sindarov in Chess World Championship match in Geneva

Gukesh to face Sindarov in Chess World Championship match in Geneva

Both Gukesh of India and Uzbekistan's Sindarov will be just 20 years old when the match begins, making it the youngest World Championship contest in history

Gukesh D

Gukesh

Press Trust of India Geneva (Switzerland)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:58 PM IST

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The FIDE World Championship Match 2026 between reigning champion Gukesh D and challenger Javokhir Sindarov will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from November 25 to December 15.

Both Gukesh of India and Uzbekistan's Sindarov will be just 20 years old when the match begins, making it the youngest World Championship contest in history.

The clash also signals a generational shift in world chess, with two of the game's brightest young stars battling for its biggest prize after emerging from an era dominated by seasoned champions..

FIDE Interim President Viswanathan Anand welcomed the announcement.  Check CWG 2026 DAY 5 (July 28) LIVE UPDATES, MEDAL NEWS AND INDIA FULL SCHEDULE here

 

"Several countries expressed a strong interest in hosting the FIDE World Championship Match, including India, the United States and Cyprus," said Anand.

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The World Championship match will be contested over 14 classical games, with the first player to reach 7.5 points crowned world champion. If either player reaches the winning mark before all 14 games are completed, the remaining games will not be played.

However, if the score is tied 7-7 at the end of the classical portion, the title will be decided through a series of tiebreak games, ensuring a definitive winner.

"After carefully considering all the proposals, FIDE has decided to stage the match on neutral soil and bring it to Geneva, a city with a historic tradition of bringing nations and cultures together," said Anand, the five-time world champion.

"We look forward to welcoming the global chess community to Switzerland. The local chess fans will have the opportunity to experience world-class chess in person, while millions of fans around the globe can follow the battle online as the duel for the highest title in chess unfolds," he added.

As reigning champion, Gukesh will defend the crown he won in Singapore in December 2024. At the age of 18, he defeated China's Ding Liren, securing victory in the 14th and final classical game to become the 18th World Champion and the youngest player ever to hold the title.

Sindarov earned his opportunity to challenge for the crown by winning the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026 in Cyprus. The Uzbek GM secured first place with a round to spare, adding another major achievement to his victory at the 2025 FIDE World Cup.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Chess Tournament World Chess Championship

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:57 PM IST

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