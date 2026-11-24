The 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship will get underway on Tuesday, November 24, as India's Dommaraju Gukesh begins his title defence against Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov at the Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny, Geneva.

At 20 years of age, both grandmasters make this the youngest-ever title clash in the history of the championship. While the 14-game classical contest runs until December 12, the two contenders arrive at the historic Swiss library and museum—home to starkly different trajectories.

Contrasting journeys to Geneva

Gukesh, who became the youngest undisputed world champion at 18 after defeating China's Ding Liren in Singapore in 2024, has struggled for consistency since his breakthrough. Without a solo tournament title since winning the crown, the Indian endured a difficult 2026 campaign, finishing 10th at the Tata Steel Masters in Wijk aan Zee, ninth at the Prague International Chess Festival, last at Norway Chess and eighth—again last—at the Chennai Grand Masters.

That slump has seen his classical rating drop from a career high of world No. 3 to 2710, placing him 26th in the world rankings—the lowest for a reigning world champion in the Elo era. To arrest the slide and avoid travel fatigue, Gukesh skipped the classical legs of the Grand Chess Tour (playing only the rapid and blitz events in Warsaw and Zagreb) as well as the Freestyle Chess event in Las Vegas to focus on preparation.

Sindarov, by contrast, enters as the form favourite. A grandmaster at 12, the Uzbek carries a 72-point rating advantage at world No. 4 (2782). He qualified for the Candidates by winning the 2025 FIDE World Cup in Goa before storming through the 2026 Candidates Tournament in Cyprus in April. Finishing unbeaten with a record 10 points out of 14—including five wins in his first six rounds—Sindarov became the youngest debutant to win the Candidates and the first player from Uzbekistan to reach a World Championship match.

He also powered Uzbekistan to Open team gold at the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, earning individual bronze on board two, and climbed to No. 2 in live rapid ratings after winning the 2026 Clutch Chess: Champions Showdown in Saint Louis ahead of Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana and R Praggnanandhaa.

Gukesh vs Sindarov Head-to-head and mindset

Beyond current form, Sindarov holds a psychological edge with a 2–0 classical head-to-head lead over Gukesh, alongside one draw. Gukesh is yet to beat the Uzbek in a classical game.

Despite predictions favouring his challenger, Gukesh brushed aside outside noise ahead of Game 1, where he will play with the black pieces after drawing the black knight at the colour-allocation ceremony. The defending champion stated that he is approaching the match not as a title defence, but with the mindset of winning the crown all over again.

Sindarov, meanwhile, remained respectful of the champion's big-match pedigree, noting that Gukesh was "phenomenal" in 2024 and calling the match "surely one of my biggest test".

Behind the scenes, Gukesh is expected to be guided by long-time Polish trainer Grzegorz Gajewski, while International Master Roman Vidonyak is likely to be in Sindarov's corner. Highlighting the global reach of the event, FIDE president Timur Turlov remarked: "You can speak any language, but it does not matter."

Format, rules and prize money

The championship is contested over 14 classical games, with the first player to reach 7.5 points taking the title. Each player receives 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the remainder of the game, plus a 30-second increment from move 41.

To encourage decisive chess, draws by mutual agreement are barred before move 40, though games may conclude earlier via threefold repetition or stalemate. If the score is level after 14 games, rapid tiebreaks will decide the champion on December 12.

The total prize fund stands at $2.5 million. Each decisive victory awards $200,000, with the remaining pool divided equally. If the match goes to tiebreaks, the winner takes $1.3 million and the runner-up receives $1.2 million.

Full schedule of World Chess Championship 2026

Following the opening ceremony on November 22, all games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (3 pm local time / 2 pm GMT / 9 am EST).

Full schedule for the World Chess Championship 2026:

November 24 (Tuesday) – Game 1 – 7:30PM IST

November 25 (Wednesday) – Game 2 – 7:30PM IST

November 26 (Thursday) – Game 3 – 7:30PM IST

November 27 (Friday) – Rest day

November 28 (Saturday) – Game 4 – 7:30PM IST

November 29 (Sunday) – Game 5 – 7:30PM IST

November 30 (Monday) – Game 6 – 7:30PM IST

December 1 (Tuesday) – Rest day

December 2 (Wednesday) – Game 7 – 7:30PM IST

December 3 (Thursday) – Game 8 – 7:30PM IST

December 4 (Friday) – Game 9 – 7:30PM IST

December 5 (Saturday) – Rest day

December 6 (Sunday) – Game 10 – 7:30PM IST

December 7 (Monday) – Game 11 – 7:30PM IST

December 8 (Tuesday) – Game 12 – 7:30PM IST

December 9 (Wednesday) – Rest day

December 10 (Thursday) – Game 13 – 7:30PM IST

December 11 (Friday) – Game 14 – 7:30PM IST

December 12 (Saturday) – Tiebreaks (if necessary)

Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026: Everything you need to know

When does the Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026 begin?

Game 1 starts on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, with the championship running until December 12.

What time do the games start in India?

Every game begins at 7:30 pm IST (3 pm local time in Geneva, 2 pm GMT, and 9 am EST).

Where can fans watch the live streaming of Gukesh vs Sindarov?

The match will be live streamed globally on FIDE's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Where is the World Chess Championship 2026 being held?

The match is being staged at the Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny, Geneva, Switzerland.

Who has the white pieces in Game 1?

Javokhir Sindarov will play with the white pieces in Game 1, after D Gukesh drew the black knight at the colour-allocation ceremony.

What happened in the last World Chess Championship?

In Singapore in 2024 (November 25 to December 12), D Gukesh defeated defending champion Ding Liren in a dramatic Game 14 after capitalising on a blunder by the Chinese grandmaster.