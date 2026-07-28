Gyaneshwari's CWG medal will inspire Chhattisgarh athletes, says CM Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has congratulated weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav, who hails from Rajnandgaon district, for winning the silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, saying her achievement has brought pride to both the state and the country.

In a statement issued here on Monday night, Sai expressed hope that Yadav's historic feat on the global stage would inspire the state's youth, particularly young women, to excel in sports.

Asian Championships bronze medallist Yadav (23) clinched the silver medal in the women's 53kg weightlifting competition at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Sai said it was not merely a personal achievement for Yadav but an honour to the talent, hard work and determination of the people of Chhattisgarh.

"The daughter of Rajnandgaon has proved that talent, when backed by dedication, discipline and relentless hard work, can achieve success even on the international stage," he said. Check CWG 2026 DAY 5 (July 28) LIVE UPDATES, MEDAL NEWS AND INDIA FULL SCHEDULE here

The CM further said the state government has been continuously working to strengthen the sports ecosystem by providing athletes with modern training, better infrastructure and adequate encouragement.

"Our objective is to create an environment where the youth of Chhattisgarh can excel in national and international competitions and bring laurels to the state and the country," he emphasised.

Wishing Gyaneshwari Yadav success in future competitions, Sai expressed confidence that she would continue to make India and Chhattisgarh proud with her performances on the international stage.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, who also holds the sports and youth welfare portfolio, congratulated Yadav in a social media post, describing her silver medal as a matter of pride for both Chhattisgarh and the nation.

Her dedication, perseverance and indomitable spirit have written a new chapter of inspiration for the state's daughters and young sportspersons, he said and wished her success in future international events.

Yadav produced the performance of her career, totalling 199kg (88kg snatch + 111kg clean and jerk) to claim silver after a thrilling duel with Nigeria's Onome Omolola Didih, who shattered both the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records with a winning effort of 206kg (93kg + 113kg).

The Indian weightlifter equalled her personal best in the snatch and set new personal bests in the clean and jerk and total. The contest turned into a spectacular exchange of record-breaking lifts in the clean and jerk, with Yadav briefly holding the Commonwealth Games record at 111kg before Didih reclaimed it with a decisive lift of 113kg to seal gold.