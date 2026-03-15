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Hamilton 'incredibly grateful' to Ferrari as long wait for F1 podium ends

Lewis Hamilton says he is "incredibly grateful" to Ferrari for letting him guide the development of the car that put him back on a Grand Prix podium for the first time since 2024.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

AP Shanghai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 4:57 PM IST

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Lewis Hamilton says he is "incredibly grateful" to Ferrari for letting him guide the development of the car that put him back on a Grand Prix podium for the first time since 2024.

Hamilton's third-place finish at the Chinese Grand Prix followed a race-long battle with teammate Charles Leclerc and what Hamilton called "just a kiss" of contact between the pair.

It ended a long wait for a finish in the top three for Hamilton in a full Formula 1 race since his blockbuster move from Mercedes, which took the win Sunday with the driver who replaced him at the team, Kimi Antonelli.

 

"To see them listen and put some of those things that I'd asked for on the car I'm just incredibly grateful to them for listening on that side of things," Hamilton said.

"It just makes you feel more united with everyone because you're moving in the same direction. I'm looking forward to getting back next week to (Ferrari HQ in) Maranello and seeing everybody. Big, big push."  Hamilton's first year with Ferrari was full of frustration as he and the team failed to get to grips with a car that was very sensitive to setup changes, except for a sprint race win in China a year ago. Ferrari failed to win a single Grand Prix all year. 

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At times, Hamilton blamed himself, even suggesting in August the team consider a driver change after he was far off Leclerc's qualifying pace. He's said a big part of preparing for 2026 was to come back with a fresh mindset.

Ferrari's fast-starting car helped Hamilton to charge past Antonelli into the lead at the start Sunday, but holding onto that place proved too difficult against a Mercedes pair with what's widely considered to be the best all-round car on the grid. Hamilton said Ferrari would double down on working to out-develop Mercedes for the rest of the year.

"It's really special to see them back at the front, because this is a phenomenal team. And I know we've got our work cut out to beat them, because when they're on form like this, it's not easy to beat," Hamilton said.

Hamilton was Russell's teammate and helped mentor Antonelli before his debut. Also on the podium as Mercedes representative was Hamilton's longtime race engineer Peter "Bono" Bonnington, who now works with Antonelli.

"It's like sitting here with my whole family, so that's great," Hamilton said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Formula One

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First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 4:57 PM IST

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