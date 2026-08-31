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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Hockey WC 2026: Germany beat Spain in the final to lift 4th World Cup title

Hockey WC 2026: Germany beat Spain in the final to lift 4th World Cup title

The result comes just less than 24 hours after Argentina's women's team secured the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup title, beating Netherlands by 3-1 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw

Germany hockey team

Germany hockey team

ANI Hockey
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 1:47 PM IST

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Germany became the first team to win back-to-back FIH Men's Hockey World Cup titles, beating Spain 1-0 in the title clash at Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium, on Sunday.

Michael Struthoff was the hero for Germany, scoring the solitary goal in the third quarter, converting Germany's rare opportunity in a clash that was dictated and controlled by Spain, as per Olympics.com. This is Germany's fourth Hockey WC title, making them the most successful team in the tournament's history, tying them with Pakistan's four titles.

Spain meanwhile made their first World Cup final appearances and dominated the match in terms of possession and chances for long stretches, but the German defence was way too solid and unbreachable for Spain.

 

The Red Sticks continued to fight back, even withdrawing their goalkeeper in hope of a miracle, but Germany stayed firm, securing their fourth title.

Earlier on Sunday, the bronze medal for the men's Hockey WC went to Argentina, who beat Netherlands 2-1 in the third-place match.

The result comes just less than 24 hours after Argentina's women's team secured the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup title, beating Netherlands by 3-1 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Germany Hockey Team Spain Hockey Team Hockey World Cup Sports News

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 1:47 PM IST