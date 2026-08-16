Hockey World Cup 2026: August 16 schedule, timings, live streaming today

The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 continues on Sunday, August 16, with four matches scheduled across Belgium and the Netherlands.

The day's action includes two Pool C encounters at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Belgium, followed by two Pool A clashes at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. Australia, Spain, the Netherlands and Argentina will all be in action as the tournament enters its second day. The timings below are converted to Indian Standard Time (IST) from the match schedule.

Australia vs Ireland

The day's men's action begins with Australia taking on Ireland at 3 PM IST at the Belfius Hockey Arena.

Australia will look to make a strong start to its Pool C campaign against an Ireland side determined to make an impression on the world stage.

Spain vs South Africa

The second Pool C encounter will see Spain face South Africa at 6 PM IST, also at the Belfius Hockey Arena.

With both teams looking to collect crucial points early in the tournament, the contest could have an important bearing on the Pool C standings.

Netherlands vs New Zealand

Attention then shifts to Amstelveen, where hosts Netherlands take on New Zealand at 7:30 PM IST.

The Dutch side will have home support behind them at the Wagener Hockey Stadium as they begin their Pool A campaign, while New Zealand will be aiming to spoil the hosts' party.

Argentina vs Japan

The final men's match of the day will feature Argentina against Japan at 10:30 PM IST at the Wagener Hockey Stadium.

ALSO READ: Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 today's matches, timings, live streaming Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: August 16 schedule Match Pool Venue Time (IST) Australia vs Ireland Pool C Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium 15:00:00 Spain vs South Africa Pool C Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium 18:00:00 Netherlands vs New Zealand Pool A Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen 19:30:00 Argentina vs Japan Pool A Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen 22:30:00 Argentina will look to begin its Pool A campaign positively, while Japan face a demanding opening assignment against the South American side.

Where to watch Men's Hockey World Cup 2026? TV telecast and live streaming details

Q. Where can fans watch the Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 in India?

A. Fans in India can watch the Men's Hockey World Cup live on Star Sports, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Q. What men's Hockey World Cup matches are being played on August 16?

A. Four men's matches are scheduled on Sunday: Australia vs Ireland at 6:30 PM IST, Spain vs South Africa at 9:30 PM IST, Netherlands vs New Zealand at 10 PM IST and Argentina vs Japan at 1:30 AM IST on August 17.

Q. When will Australia play Ireland?

A. Australia will face Ireland at 6:30 PM IST on August 16 at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Belgium in Pool C.

Q. Where will Spain vs South Africa be played?

A. Spain and South Africa will meet at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Belgium, with the Pool C match starting at 9:30 PM IST.

Q. When is Netherlands vs New Zealand?

A. The Netherlands will take on New Zealand at 10 PM IST at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, in Pool A.

Q. When will Argentina play Japan?

A. Argentina will face Japan at 1:30 AM IST on August 17 at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, with the match part of Pool A.