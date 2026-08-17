Hockey World Cup 2026: August 17 schedule, timings, live streaming today
India began their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales, while England made a strong statement by defeating Pakistan 4-1 in their opening match.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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The Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 enters another important day on Monday, August 17, with four matches scheduled across the Netherlands and Belgium. India will be one of the teams in action as Harmanpreet Singh and Co. take on England in a crucial Pool D encounter.
India began their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales, while England made a strong statement by defeating Pakistan 4-1 in their opening match. The result makes the India-England clash an important fixture in the race for the top two spots in Pool D.
Three other matches are also scheduled today, with Pakistan facing Wales in Pool D, France taking on Malaysia in Pool B and Germany meeting hosts Belgium later in the day.
Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: Today's Match Schedule
|Match
|Pool
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Pakistan vs Wales
|Pool D
|4:00 PM
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen
|France vs Malaysia
|Pool B
|5:30 PM
|Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium
|India vs England
|Pool D
|6:30 PM
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen
|Germany vs Belgium
|Pool B
|12:00 AM*
|Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium
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Pakistan vs Wales
Pakistan will look to bounce back after their 1-4 defeat against England, while Wales will be aiming for their first points after losing 1-3 to India in their opening game.
France vs Malaysia
France and Malaysia will meet in a Pool B contest as both sides look to strengthen their position in the group.
India vs England
India will face a stern test against England after opening their campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales. England, meanwhile, arrive with confidence after their convincing 4-1 victory against Pakistan.
Germany vs Belgium
The final men's match of the day will see Germany take on hosts Belgium in a Pool B encounter.
Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 live telecast and live streaming details
When will the Men's Hockey World Cup matches be played today?
Four men's matches are scheduled for Monday, August 17.
What time is the India vs England hockey match?
India vs England will begin at 6:30 pm IST on Monday, August 17.
Where will India vs England be played?
The match will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.
Who will India face in their next Pool D match?
India will face Pakistan on August 19 after their match against England.
How many men's matches are scheduled on August 17?
There are four matches scheduled in the men's tournament on August 17.
Which teams are playing in Pool D today?
Pakistan will face Wales, while India will take on England in the two Pool D matches.
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Topics : Hockey World Cup
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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 12:16 PM IST