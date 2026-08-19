Hockey World Cup 2026: How can the new format affect India's semis chances?

Hockey World Cup 2026: India face Pakistan with semifinal path at stake India's bid for their first Hockey World Cup medal since 1975 faces a crucial test against Pakistan in their final Pool D match of the 2026 edition at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Wednesday, August 19. India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, are second in Pool D with three points after two matches. They began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales before suffering a 2-4 defeat against England on Monday. England, who had earlier beaten Pakistan 4-1, have already secured a top-two finish with six points.

Pakistan are third with one point after their 3-3 draw with Wales, while Wales also have one point.

India therefore remain in control of their qualification hopes, but the England defeat could have consequences even if they reach the second phase because of the World Cup's new competition format.

Hockey World Cup 2026: Pool D points table: Pos Team P W D L PDiff Pts 1 England 2 2 0 0 5 6 2 India 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 Pakistan 2 0 1 1 -3 1 4 Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1 Pakistan and Wales played out a 3-3 draw in their second Pool D match, leaving both teams on one point ahead of the final round of fixtures.

ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan head-to-head in WC history However, given the new format of the tournament, which has done away with the quarterfinal round completely, India's loss against England could come back to haunt them in the second round during their bid for the semifinals.

But what is the new format the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is using for the Hockey World Cup 2026, and how could India's loss to England eventually put their semifinal chances at risk? Here's a detailed look.

Hockey World Cup 2026: The new format

The FIH has introduced a new format for the 2026 Hockey World Cup, with the tournament moving away from the traditional quarterfinal stage. Instead, the 16 participating teams go through two phases of pool matches before the semifinals.

Phase 1: 16 teams divided into four pools

In Phase 1:

The 16 teams are divided into four pools — A, B, C and D.

Each pool contains four teams.

Every team plays the other three teams in its pool once.

Each team, therefore, plays three matches in Phase 1.

The top two teams from every pool stay in the race for the semifinals.

Teams finishing third and fourth move into the classification section of the tournament.

India, England, Pakistan and Wales make up Pool D, while the Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand and Japan are in Pool A.

Phase 2: The semifinal race begins The eight teams that finish in the top two positions in Pools A, B, C and D are divided into two new pools — E and F. Phase 2 pool Teams Pool E Top two from Pool A + top two from Pool D Pool F Top two from Pool B + top two from Pool C Pool G Third and fourth from Pools A and D Pool H Third and fourth from Pools B and C Pools E and F will contain the eight teams still competing for the four semifinal places.

The remaining eight teams in Pools G and H will no longer be able to qualify for the semifinals and will compete for their final positions in the tournament.

How do the Phase 2 matches work? The eight teams in Pools E and F will not start Phase 2 from zero. Each team carries forward the points and result from its Phase 1 match against the other team from its original pool that also qualifies for the top-eight stage. Teams then play two matches in Phase 2 — against the two teams from the other first-round pool whom they have not faced before.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Can Pak end 10-year win drought? For example, if India and England finish in the top two of Pool D, they will both move into Pool E alongside the two qualifiers from Pool A.

India and England have already played each other, so they will not meet again.

Instead:

India will play both qualifiers from Pool A.

England will also play both Pool A qualifiers.

England's 4-2 victory over India will be carried forward.

England will begin the new pool with three points from that result.

India will carry zero points from the England match.

The carried-forward points will then be combined with those earned in the two new matches to decide the final Pool E standings.

Who qualifies for the semifinals?

The equation after Phase 2 is straightforward: Top two in Pool E → Semifinals Top two in Pool F → Semifinals Third and fourth-placed teams in Pools E and F → Classification matches There is, therefore, no separate quarterfinal round. The four semifinalists emerge directly from the Pool E and Pool F standings.

Hockey World Cup 2026 format

Why could the new format spell trouble for India?

If India finish in the top two of Pool D alongside England, they will carry zero points into Pool E because of their 2-4 defeat against the English side.

England, on the other hand, will carry forward three points.

Pool A has also taken shape. The Netherlands have six points from two matches, with Argentina and New Zealand on three points each. The Dutch have already beaten New Zealand 5-1 and also defeated Argentina, meaning they are assured of a top-two finish.

Whichever of Argentina or New Zealand eventually joins the Netherlands in the top two will have lost its Phase 1 match against the Dutch.

If India and England qualify from Pool D, the Pool E starting position would therefore be:

Team Carry-over points England 3 Netherlands 3 India 0 Argentina/New Zealand 0

That is why India's defeat against England matters beyond Pool D.

India would effectively start Phase 2 three points behind both England and the Netherlands.

What would India need in Phase 2?

India would have only two matches in Pool E to improve their position.

India's Phase 2 results Final points for India Semifinal outlook Two wins 6 Strong chance; tie-breaks could still be required One win, one draw 4 Qualification dependent on other results One win, one loss 3 Slim chance; other results and tie-breaks crucial Two draws 2 Cannot finish above both teams starting on 3 points One draw, one loss 1 Eliminated Two losses 0 Eliminated

Even two wins may not automatically guarantee India a semifinal place.

For instance, India could reach six points while England and the Netherlands could also end up on six, creating a three-way tie.

The FIH's pool-ranking rules first separate teams level on points by the number of matches won, followed by goal difference and goals scored. Further criteria, including results between the tied teams, apply if they remain level.

India's safest route would therefore be to win both their Phase 2 matches and avoid having to depend on tie-break calculations.

A win and a draw would take them to four points but make their semifinal prospects heavily dependent on the results of England and the Netherlands.

With only one victory, India's route would become even narrower and would require a favourable combination of results and potentially the tie-break rules.

Two draws or two defeats would end India's hopes of reaching the semifinals.

What is the significance of the India vs Pakistan match?

Before India can calculate their route through Pool E, they need to secure a top-two finish in Pool D.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other on Wednesday in their final Pool D game, with Pakistan also still in contention for the next stage.

India have three points, while Pakistan are third with one after their 3-3 draw against Wales.

Here is what the three possible results mean for India:

ndia vs Pakistan result India's points What it means India win 6 India qualify for the top-eight phase Draw 4 India are well placed, but Wales can also reach 4 by beating England; tie-break rules could then decide second place India lose 3 Pakistan move to 4 points and India are eliminated from the top-eight race

A victory is therefore India's only route that guarantees qualification without having to look at the England-Wales result.

If India draw and Wales fail to beat England, Harmanpreet's side will advance. But if Wales beat England, India and Wales would both finish with four points and the FIH tie-break criteria would determine who joins England in the top two.

Under FIH rules, teams level on points are separated first by the number of wins, followed by goal difference, goals scored and, if necessary, further criteria.

If Pakistan beat India, they will move to four points against India's three and leap above their arch-rivals.

Should Pakistan advance alongside England, they would face the same carry-over disadvantage as India because Pakistan also lost their Phase 1 match against England.

For India, therefore, Wednesday's contest is about more than extending their World Cup campaign. Victory would take them into the next stage, but the 2-4 defeat against England means they would still begin the semifinal race from behind under the tournament's new carry-over format.