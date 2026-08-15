Hockey World Cup 2026 live streaming: India vs Wales live match updates

India will begin their FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign against Wales on Saturday, August 15, with Harmanpreet Singh and his men looking to take the first step towards ending a 51-year wait for the title.

The match is scheduled to begin at 4.30 pm IST.

India, ranked eighth in the world, will start as favourites against 15th-ranked Wales, but the opening encounter assumes added importance because England and Pakistan are also in Pool D.

India face third-ranked England on August 17 before taking on 12th-ranked Pakistan on August 19.

The Indian team enters the tournament encouraged by its performances towards the end of the FIH Pro League campaign, where it registered wins against reigning world champions Germany and Olympic champions the Netherlands. India also defeated Pakistan twice and overcame England in a shootout during their preparations.

India vs Wales live score and match updates Match status: India vs Wales in 2nd quarter India: 2 (Harmanpreet Singh, Sanjay - both penalty corner) Wales: 0 This section can be updated with the score, goalscorers, cards, penalty corners, quarter-wise scores and major match developments once play begins.

When is the India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2026 match?

The India vs Wales Pool D match will be played on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

What time will India vs Wales begin?

The India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match will begin at 4.30 pm IST.

Where to watch India vs Wales live on television?

Star Select 2 HD/SD will live telecast India vs Wales hockey match. DD Sports will live telecast the today's hockey world cup match on terrestrial network.

Where to watch India vs Wales live streaming?

The hockey fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Wales hockey match on JioHostar app and website.

Why is India vs Wales important for Harmanpreet Singh's side?

India are chasing their first men's hockey World Cup title since Ajit Pal Singh's team beat Pakistan in the 1975 final in Kuala Lumpur.

That remains India's only World Cup crown. The country had earlier won bronze in 1971 and silver in 1973.

The current team, however, enters the competition with significantly greater big-tournament experience than several recent Indian World Cup sides. India won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, ending a 41-year Olympic medal drought, and followed it with another bronze at the Paris Games.

Coach Craig Fulton has made clear that his players want to build their own legacy rather than be weighed down by the past.

"We want to write our own piece of history in Indian hockey," Fulton said ahead of the tournament.

Captain Harmanpreet will be leading India at a World Cup for the second time, becoming only the second Indian after Ajit Pal Singh to captain the country at two editions of the tournament.

Who are India's key players against Wales?

Harmanpreet's penalty-corner ability will remain one of India's biggest attacking weapons, while Amit Rohidas adds experience to the defensive unit.

Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, India's most-capped player with 417 international appearances, will provide experience alongside Hardik Singh.

Mandeep Singh and Manpreet are set to feature at their fourth World Cup, while eight members of India's squad are World Cup debutants.

Abhishek and Mandeep will be among India's key attacking options.

There is also a new combination in goal following PR Sreejesh's retirement after the Paris Olympics. Suraj Karkera and Mohith HS are both set to feature at their first World Cup.

India schedule in Pool D

August 15: India vs Wales

India vs Wales August 17: India vs England

India vs England August 19: India vs Pakistan

With the tournament's new format allowing results against fellow qualifiers from the first stage to be carried forward into the second phase, every Pool D result could prove crucial.

For India, victory over Wales would provide valuable momentum before the tougher tests against England and Pakistan.