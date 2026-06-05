How Sri Lanka entered the 90m club and shook up Asian javelin history

The Asian javelin revolution has a new flag bearer. After the exploits of Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and India's Neeraj Chopra transformed perceptions of the event across the continent, Sri Lanka has now entered the 90-metre club through Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage. His stunning 92.62m effort at the Rome Diamond League made him the second-best Asian thrower in history and the first Sri Lankan to cross the sport's most celebrated benchmark. More than a personal milestone, it was a throw that elevated an entire nation into elite company. From 134kmph to 92.62m For most Sri Lankan children, sporting dreams begin with a cricket bat or ball. Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage was no different.

By his teenage years, he was already attracting attention as a fast bowler. At under-18 level, he was clocked at 134 kilometres per hour and produced the kind of all-round performance that usually launches a cricket career, five wickets in four overs and a half-century for St Peter's College, Colombo.

World rankings for Javelin Throw Rank Athlete Date of Birth Country Score Event 1 Julian Weber 29/08/94 Germany 1360 Javelin Throw 2 Anderson Peters 21/10/97 Grenada 1321 Javelin Throw 3 Keshorn Walcott 02/04/93 Trinidad and Tobago 1318 Javelin Throw 4 Neeraj Chopra 24/12/97 India 1308 Javelin Throw 5 Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage 21/03/03 Sri Lanka 1287 Javelin Throw Had things unfolded differently, Sri Lanka might have gained another pace bowler. Instead, it gained the second-best javelin thrower Asia has ever produced.

The father who changed the direction

The turning point came from home. Pathirage's father had competed in discus and shot put and introduced his son to throwing events. What started with discus soon evolved into something else. After moving to St Peter's College in 2017, Pathirage picked up a javelin for the first time.

His first throw travelled barely 30 metres. Two months later, he was throwing 63 metres. The progress was so dramatic that cricket slowly moved into the background.

"I started playing cricket in 2012, like any other Sri Lankan kid. After I came to St Peter's College, I started javelin throwing. My first throw was around the 30m mark. After only two months of training, I increased my throw to 63m." Pathirage recalled. That trajectory would continue almost every season thereafter.

The Australian connection

ALSO READ: Formula 1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix agree long-term extension through 2037 Rumesh Tharanga medal haul Competition Year Venue Event Medal Asian Throwing Championships 2024 Mokpo Javelin Throw ???? Gold Asian Throwing Championships 2025 Mokpo Javelin Throw ???? Gold South Asian Championships 2025 Ranchi Javelin Throw ???? Gold Like many elite throwers from smaller athletics nations, Pathirage's development accelerated once he gained access to international coaching. Training under Mike and Kelsey Barber at the Queensland Institute of Sport in Australia provided exposure to modern techniques, sports science and elite competition environments. The results began to show quickly. Asian Throwing Championship titles followed. National records fell. World Championship finals became reality. What had started as a promising school athlete was turning into a legitimate global contender.

Why 92.62m changes everything?

The throw in Rome was not merely a personal best, It was a statement.

Pathirage's 92.62m effort made him:

The second-best Asian javelin thrower ever

The first Sri Lankan to cross 90 metres

Only the fourth Asian athlete to achieve the feat

The eighth-best performer in world history

The owner of the longest throw anywhere in the world since the Paris Olympics

Best throws by an Asian in Javelin Throw Rank Athlete Nation Distance (m) Event & Year 1 Arshad Nadeem Pakistan 92.97 Paris 2024 Olympics 2 Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage Sri Lanka 92.62 Rome Diamond League 2026 3 Chao-Tsun Cheng Chinese Taipei 91.36 2017 Summer Universiade 4 Neeraj Chopra India 90.23 Lausanne Diamond League 2024 5 Zhao Qinggang China 89.15 2014 Asian Games 6 Kazuhiro Mizoguchi Japan 87.6 San Jose (1989)

Most importantly, it moved him ahead of both Neeraj Chopra and Chao-Tsun Cheng on Asia's all-time list. Only Pakistan's Olympic record holder Arshad Nadeem remains ahead of him.

The bigger story: Asia's javelin boom

For years, Asian athletics was rarely associated with world-class javelin throwing. That perception has completely changed.

Nadeem's Olympic gold, Neeraj's Olympic title and World Championship success. Now Pathirage's breakthrough. Asia suddenly possesses multiple athletes capable of competing with Europe's traditional javelin powers.

The significance of Pathirage's emergence goes beyond Sri Lanka. It reinforces the idea that elite javelin talent can emerge from nations without a long history in the event, provided the athlete receives the right coaching pathway.

Can he sustain it?

Rumesh Tharanga’s competition results in 2026 Date Competition Venue Country Performance Position Score 04/06/26 Golden Gala Pietro Mennea (Diamond League) Stadio Olimpico, Rome Italy 92.62m 1st 1281 31/05/26 Meeting International Mohammed VI d'Athletisme de Rabat (Diamond League) Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat Morocco 85.97m 2nd 1186 24/04/26 Kip Keino Classic Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi Kenya 89.28m 1st 1233 28/03/26 Champions Track and Field Diyagama Stadium, Diyagama Sri Lanka 89.37m 1st 1235 28/02/26 Hobart Track Classic Domain Athletic Centre, Hobart Australia 80.12m 1st 1103 14/02/26 Perth Track Classic WA Athletics Stadium, Perth Australia 83.07m 1st 1145 One throw does not guarantee long-term greatness. History is full of athletes who produced one extraordinary performance and struggled to replicate it. The encouraging sign for Pathirage is that Rome was not an isolated breakthrough.

His progression has been consistent:

85.41m in Perth

86.50m national record

89.28m in Nairobi

89.37m in Diyagama

92.62m in Rome

The trend suggests an athlete improving steadily rather than relying on a single magical day.

Sri Lanka's sporting gamble pays off

Back in 2017, Sri Lankan cricket may have lost a promising fast bowler. Nine years later, Sri Lankan athletics has gained something far rarer, a 92-metre javelin thrower.

And with the World Championships and Los Angeles 2028 on the horizon, Rumesh Pathirage's greatest throws may still be ahead of him.