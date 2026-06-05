How Sri Lanka entered the 90m club and shook up Asian javelin history
His stunning 92.62m effort at the Rome Diamond League made him the second-best Asian thrower in history and the first Sri Lankan to cross the sport's most celebrated benchmark.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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The Asian javelin revolution has a new flag bearer. After the exploits of Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and India's Neeraj Chopra transformed perceptions of the event across the continent, Sri Lanka has now entered the 90-metre club through Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage. His stunning 92.62m effort at the Rome Diamond League made him the second-best Asian thrower in history and the first Sri Lankan to cross the sport's most celebrated benchmark. More than a personal milestone, it was a throw that elevated an entire nation into elite company. From 134kmph to 92.62m For most Sri Lankan children, sporting dreams begin with a cricket bat or ball. Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage was no different.
By his teenage years, he was already attracting attention as a fast bowler. At under-18 level, he was clocked at 134 kilometres per hour and produced the kind of all-round performance that usually launches a cricket career, five wickets in four overs and a half-century for St Peter's College, Colombo.
Had things unfolded differently, Sri Lanka might have gained another pace bowler. Instead, it gained the second-best javelin thrower Asia has ever produced.
|World rankings for Javelin Throw
|Rank
|Athlete
|Date of Birth
|Country
|Score
|Event
|1
|Julian Weber
|29/08/94
|Germany
|1360
|Javelin Throw
|2
|Anderson Peters
|21/10/97
|Grenada
|1321
|Javelin Throw
|3
|Keshorn Walcott
|02/04/93
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1318
|Javelin Throw
|4
|Neeraj Chopra
|24/12/97
|India
|1308
|Javelin Throw
|5
|Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage
|21/03/03
|Sri Lanka
|1287
|Javelin Throw
The father who changed the direction
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The turning point came from home. Pathirage's father had competed in discus and shot put and introduced his son to throwing events. What started with discus soon evolved into something else. After moving to St Peter's College in 2017, Pathirage picked up a javelin for the first time.
His first throw travelled barely 30 metres. Two months later, he was throwing 63 metres. The progress was so dramatic that cricket slowly moved into the background.
"I started playing cricket in 2012, like any other Sri Lankan kid. After I came to St Peter's College, I started javelin throwing. My first throw was around the 30m mark. After only two months of training, I increased my throw to 63m." Pathirage recalled. That trajectory would continue almost every season thereafter.
The Australian connection
Like many elite throwers from smaller athletics nations, Pathirage's development accelerated once he gained access to international coaching. Training under Mike and Kelsey Barber at the Queensland Institute of Sport in Australia provided exposure to modern techniques, sports science and elite competition environments. The results began to show quickly. Asian Throwing Championship titles followed. National records fell. World Championship finals became reality. What had started as a promising school athlete was turning into a legitimate global contender.
|Rumesh Tharanga medal haul
|Competition
|Year
|Venue
|Event
|Medal
|Asian Throwing Championships
|2024
|Mokpo
|Javelin Throw
|???? Gold
|Asian Throwing Championships
|2025
|Mokpo
|Javelin Throw
|???? Gold
|South Asian Championships
|2025
|Ranchi
|Javelin Throw
|???? Gold
Why 92.62m changes everything?
The throw in Rome was not merely a personal best, It was a statement.
Pathirage's 92.62m effort made him:
- The second-best Asian javelin thrower ever
- The first Sri Lankan to cross 90 metres
- Only the fourth Asian athlete to achieve the feat
- The eighth-best performer in world history
- The owner of the longest throw anywhere in the world since the Paris Olympics
|Best throws by an Asian in Javelin Throw
|Rank
|Athlete
|Nation
|Distance (m)
|Event & Year
|1
|Arshad Nadeem
|Pakistan
|92.97
|Paris 2024 Olympics
|2
|Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage
|Sri Lanka
|92.62
|Rome Diamond League 2026
|3
|Chao-Tsun Cheng
|Chinese Taipei
|91.36
|2017 Summer Universiade
|4
|Neeraj Chopra
|India
|90.23
|Lausanne Diamond League 2024
|5
|Zhao Qinggang
|China
|89.15
|2014 Asian Games
|6
|Kazuhiro Mizoguchi
|Japan
|87.6
|San Jose (1989)
Most importantly, it moved him ahead of both Neeraj Chopra and Chao-Tsun Cheng on Asia's all-time list. Only Pakistan's Olympic record holder Arshad Nadeem remains ahead of him.
The bigger story: Asia's javelin boom
For years, Asian athletics was rarely associated with world-class javelin throwing. That perception has completely changed.
Nadeem's Olympic gold, Neeraj's Olympic title and World Championship success. Now Pathirage's breakthrough. Asia suddenly possesses multiple athletes capable of competing with Europe's traditional javelin powers.
The significance of Pathirage's emergence goes beyond Sri Lanka. It reinforces the idea that elite javelin talent can emerge from nations without a long history in the event, provided the athlete receives the right coaching pathway.
Can he sustain it?
One throw does not guarantee long-term greatness. History is full of athletes who produced one extraordinary performance and struggled to replicate it. The encouraging sign for Pathirage is that Rome was not an isolated breakthrough.
|Rumesh Tharanga’s competition results in 2026
|Date
|Competition
|Venue
|Country
|Performance
|Position
|Score
|04/06/26
|Golden Gala Pietro Mennea (Diamond League)
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|Italy
|92.62m
|1st
|1281
|31/05/26
|Meeting International Mohammed VI d'Athletisme de Rabat (Diamond League)
|Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat
|Morocco
|85.97m
|2nd
|1186
|24/04/26
|Kip Keino Classic
|Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi
|Kenya
|89.28m
|1st
|1233
|28/03/26
|Champions Track and Field
|Diyagama Stadium, Diyagama
|Sri Lanka
|89.37m
|1st
|1235
|28/02/26
|Hobart Track Classic
|Domain Athletic Centre, Hobart
|Australia
|80.12m
|1st
|1103
|14/02/26
|Perth Track Classic
|WA Athletics Stadium, Perth
|Australia
|83.07m
|1st
|1145
His progression has been consistent:
- 85.41m in Perth
- 86.50m national record
- 89.28m in Nairobi
- 89.37m in Diyagama
- 92.62m in Rome
The trend suggests an athlete improving steadily rather than relying on a single magical day.
Sri Lanka's sporting gamble pays off
Back in 2017, Sri Lankan cricket may have lost a promising fast bowler. Nine years later, Sri Lankan athletics has gained something far rarer, a 92-metre javelin thrower.
And with the World Championships and Los Angeles 2028 on the horizon, Rumesh Pathirage's greatest throws may still be ahead of him.
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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 8:18 PM IST