In international medal hunt, Indian athletics scores on easier picks

Boxing has been a consistent medal-churning event for India at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in the 21st century. However, the country’s growing prominence in track and field at multi-nation tournaments like the CWG and Asian Games in recent years has helped diversify its medal sources.

India won 10 medals in athletics (excluding para-athletics) at the 2026 CWG. It is the country’s second-highest haul in all CWGs in the 21st century after the 12 medals it won in athletics at the 2010 Delhi event. Glasgow is also the second instance of India achieving a double-digit medal count from athletics.

Excluding the 2010 Delhi edition, India routinely secured just two or three athletics medals at each CWG prior to Birmingham 2022. There, Indian athletes earned eight medals in the discipline, before topping that tally at Glasgow 2026.

The Asian Games have been even more fruitful for Indian track and field athletes. Since 2006, the number of athletics medals won by India grew from nine in 2006 to 29 at the 2022 Asian Games, nearly tripling its haul. The medal count is expected to rise further at the upcoming 2026 Asian Games in Japan next month.

At the Commonwealth Games, India has largely won medals in field events such as javelin throw, high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put, and discus throw. India won eight out of its 10 athletics medals at the 2026 CWG in field events, with Gulveer Singh winning medals in the 5000 m and 10000 m races.

Competition in track events is fierce at the Commonwealth Games, driven by global powerhouses such as Jamaica, Kenya and other African and island nations. Conversely, India fares better on the track at the Asian Games due to lighter competition, winning 18 of its 29 athletics medals in track events at the 2022 edition.

However, despite steady progress in athletics, India’s footprint at the Olympic Games and World Athletics Championships remains minimal. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra remains the only Indian athlete to have won a medal at the Olympics.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, just two Indians qualified for the finals of their track and field events: Chopra in the men’s javelin throw and Avinash Sable in the men’s 3000 m steeplechase. The rest of the Indian athletics contingent for the 2024 Olympics bowed out in the qualification stage.

While Indian participation in Olympic athletics has grown, a wide gap remains between meeting qualifying standards and contending for a medal. In fact, India’s national records currently meet the 2024 Olympic qualification mark for reaching the final medal-event in only seven of the 28 track events.

Only one of these seven national records (men’s 5000 m) was better than the performance that won bronze at the 2024 Olympics. This means that if Indian athletes race and register a time equal to the existing national records, they would qualify for the final in just seven events and win only one medal.

India’s standing in field events is relatively better. Twelve national record performances met the qualification mark to reach the finals across 18 field events at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, only three of those records would have actually yielded a medal, assuming Indian athletes matched their national bests.

While India’s recent rise in athletics is commendable, the country remains miles away from competing at the global level. Sustained, long-term efforts are essential if India is to join the world’s elite on the athletics medal table.