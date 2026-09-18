In seeking Olympic glory, India fails to cast a wide net for medals

Although India competes in nearly half of the sports in the Olympics, its representation in the number of different medal events is modest. Out of the 329 medal events in the 2024 Paris Olympics, India participated in 69 — nearly 21 per cent of the total. Although the number has risen since the start of the century, the share remains quite low compared to other countries.

At the Sydney 2000 Olympics, India contested 36 of the 300 medal events — a participation share of 12 per cent. The share improved to 22.88 per cent at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but then dropped to 20.35 per cent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 when newer sports such as skateboarding and breakdancing were introduced. India did not participate in those disciplines. At the 2024 Olympics, India’s participation share reached 20.97 per cent. Even though the country contested the same number of medal events as in 2020, its overall proportion rose because the total medal events dropped from 339 to 329.

This disparity exists because India competes in only a handful of events within each discipline, rather than fielding athletes across the full spectrum. For example, there were 10 medals in weightlifting at the 2024 Olympics but India participated in only one medal event. In wrestling, India competed in only six out of 18 medal events. For aquatics (including swimming), the ratio was even worse: two events out of a total of 49.

Shooting was the only discipline with more than 10 medal events in which India competed for all medals on offer. Indian athletes failed to qualify for any medal events in cycling, gymnastics, canoeing and fencing.

Of the top five countries earning the highest number of medals at the Paris Olympics 2024, the United States competed in 260 out of 329 medal events to clock a share of 79.03 per cent. France, the host country, had a participation share of 78.42 per cent, while China came third with a share of 71.73 per cent.

The US won half of its medals in athletics and aquatics (including swimming). China earned medals in various disciplines such as aquatics, shooting, and gymnastics. European countries like France and Great Britain dominated and won medals in cycling