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India beat New Zealand 2-1 as Dr Abirami Iyer creates eFootball history

The series was held alongside celebrations marking 100 years of unity through sport between India and New Zealand

Indian team after winning efootball series vs New Zealand

Indian team after winning efootball series vs New Zealand

Our Bureau New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 2:35 PM IST

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India secured a historic 2-1 victory over New Zealand in the bilateral esports Test Series at Armageddon Expo 2026 in Auckland, with Dr Abirami Iyer becoming the first Indian woman to win an international eFootball series abroad. The Indian contingent featured Abirami in women’s eFootball, Chinmay Sahoo in men’s eFootball console and Shagun Srivastava in women’s Clash Royale.
 
Chinmay put India ahead with a 3-1 win over Josh before Abirami sealed the series with a commanding 3-0 victory against Janetteski. Shagun lost her Clash Royale contest 0-3 to Lokkie. The series coincided with celebrations marking 100 years of unity through sport between India and New Zealand, alongside a landmark agreement between the two countries’ esports federations.
 

Dr Abirami Iyer scripts history in Auckland

Abirami described representing India at the international event as an unforgettable milestone, highlighting the challenges of balancing her medical profession with competitive gaming. She said the experience had taught her discipline, perseverance and self-belief.
 

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The Indian eFootball player also noted the pressure and excitement of competing against New Zealand in a best-of-five series. She said the victory was particularly meaningful because it challenged stereotypes and demonstrated that women could excel in competitive gaming while pursuing professional careers.
 
Abirami thanked the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) for the opportunity and acknowledged the support and encouragement she received from Lokesh throughout her journey. 

Chinmay Sahoo eyes Los Angeles GEG 2026

Chinmay, who helped India take the lead in the series, described the experience as memorable and rewarding. He said defeating New Zealand’s Josh in a best-of-five contest required concentration under pressure, strategic adjustments and consistent performance.
 
Chinmay added that competing at the international level had provided valuable experience ahead of Los Angeles GEG 2026. He also thanked ESFI and Lokesh for their support.

India and New Zealand esports federations sign MoU

The series was held alongside celebrations marking 100 years of unity through sport between India and New Zealand. As part of the occasion, ESFI and New Zealand Esports Federation Incorporated (NZ Esports) drafted a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two organisations.
 
The agreement marked a step towards closer collaboration between the esports communities of both countries, with the Auckland event providing an international platform for Indian players to compete across multiple gaming disciplines.

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 2:35 PM IST