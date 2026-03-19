India face defending champions China in Thomas and Uber Cup draws

The Indian men's and women's teams found themselves in tough draws for the Thomas and Uber Cups respectively after being clubbed with defending champions China, the Badminton World Federation announced on Wednesday.

The 34th edition of the Thomas Cup and 31st Uber Cup are slated to be held at Horsens, Denmark from April 24-May 3.

The Indian men's team, who had made history winning its first-ever tile in 2022, have been placed in Group A alongside China, Canada and Australia.

India had lost to eventual winners China in the quarterfinals of the last edition in 2024.

In the Uber Cup, the Indian women's team also find itself in Group A with reigning and 16-time champions China.

Hosts Denmark and Ukraine complete the group.

India had bowed out in the quarterfinals in the previous edition, losing to Japan.

China boast of a formidable men's line-up with Shi Yu Qi (world No. 2) and Li Shi Feng (No. 7), besides Weng Hong Yang (No. 17) and Lu Guang Zu (No. 18).

India however, will draw confidence from Lakshya Sen's recent form as the Paris 2024 semi-finalist stunned Feng en route to a runner-up finish at the All-England Championships earlier this month.

India had created history in 2022 by winning their maiden Thomas Cup title in Bangkok, becoming only the sixth nation to lift the trophy after a 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final.

India qualified for the 2026 Thomas Cup through their position in the BWF men's team rankings following the Badminton Asia Team Championships.

The women's team also secured their Uber Cup berth via the world rankings.

A total of 16 teams -- divided into four groups of four -- will play round robin league with each tie consisting of five matches (three singles and two doubles).

The top two teams from each group will make the quarter-finals.

Thomas Cup Draw Group A: China, India, Canada, Australia; Group B: Japan, Malaysia, England, Finland; Group C: Chinese Taipei, Denmark, Korea, Sweden; Group D: Indonesia, France, Thailand, Algeria.

Uber Cup Draw Group A: China, India, Denmark, Ukraine; Group B: Japan, Malaysia, Turkey, South Africa; Group C: Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Canada, Australia; Group D: Korea, Thailand, Bulgaria, Spain.