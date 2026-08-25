India lose 3-5 to Argentina, bow out of Hockey World Cup semifinal race
Needing to win the match by at least a two-goal margin to stay in the hunt, India never looked in the game
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The Indian men's hockey team lost 3-5 to Argentina in a second round pool match to crash out of the semifinal race of the FIH World Cup here on Monday.
Needing to win the match by at least a two-goal margin to stay in the hunt, India never looked in the game.
Tomas Domene (33rd, 45th minutes) and Joaquin Toscani (1st, 53rd) scored a brace each for Argentina, while the other goal was scored by Nicolas della Torre in the sixth minute.
India's two goals were scored from field efforts by Sukhjeet Singh in the 34th minute and 58th minutes.
As a consolation, India got a penalty stroke 36 minutes from the final hooter and Hardik Singh converted to reduce the margin of victory.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 9:36 AM IST