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India Open shifted to February as BWF unveils 2027-28 tournament calendar

The 2026 edition of the country's flagship event was held from January 13 to 18 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium

The Badminton World Federation (BWF)

The Badminton World Federation (BWF)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

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The India Open Super 750 will be held in February next year and at the end of January in 2028, according to the World Tour Calendar for the next two years announced by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday.

The 2026 edition of the country's flagship event was held from January 13 to 18 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. It will now be staged from February 2 to 7 in 2027, and from January 25 to 30 in 2028 in the national capital.

The 2026 edition had faced widespread criticism from elite international players over hazardous air quality, freezing indoor court temperatures, and concerns related to venue hygiene.

 

The Syed Modi India International, which has been downgraded to a Super 100 event, will be held in Lucknow from July 27 to August 1 in 2027 and from July 25 to 30 in 2028.

The BWF confirmed a 35-tournament global circuit for 2027 and 2028, ranging from Super 1000 to Super 100 levels, along with the season-ending World Tour Finals.

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The calendar will run year-round from January to December. At the top tier, the circuit will feature five Super 1000 tournaments across Asia and Europe, each staged over 11 days across two weekends.

The format will include a 48-player singles draw featuring a group stage followed by knockout rounds, along with a 32-pair doubles knockout draw.

All 1,095 matches from the Super 1000 tournaments will be broadcast globally.

"Our players are at the heart of everything we do. As global ambassadors and icons of our sport, they deserve an environment that allows them to perform at their best, recover properly, and connect meaningfully with fans around the world," BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said in a release.

"The enhancements introduced in this calendar, including extended competition windows, are a deliberate step to improve playing conditions for our top athletes. They enable more balanced scheduling and greater recovery time between matches, supporting players in their pursuit of excellence and helping them sustain longer, more successful careers.

"At the same time, we now have a high-quality, globally balanced circuit of unprecedented scale -- more televised matches into more markets -- creating greater opportunities for players and accelerating badminton's global reach and impact."  All tournaments in the 20272028 calendar will be played under the new 3x15 scoring system, effective from January 4, 2027 as part of BWF's long-term strategy to modernise competition formats and enhance the presentation of the sport worldwide.

The LA28 Olympic Games qualifying window runs from May 3, 2027 to April 30, 2028.

The dates and host cities for the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2027, BWF World Championships 2027, and BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2028 will be confirmed separately.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

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