India rout Pakistan 19-0 to storm into Junior Women's Asia Cup semifinals

The first goal arrived in the seventh minute. By half-time, India had 10. When the quarterfinal ended, Pakistan had conceded 19 without reply as India stormed into the semifinals of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2026 in China on Thursday.

The emphatic victory kept India on course for a third successive title, following their triumphs in 2023 and 2024. They will face the winner of the South Korea-Malaysia quarterfinal for a place in the final.

Sahu opens the floodgates

Pooja Sahu broke the deadlock in the seventh minute, setting off a relentless scoring sequence that left Pakistan struggling to contain the defending champions.

India struck at regular intervals, with Sanika Mane scoring twice as the lead swelled to 10-0 before the break. Pakistan could find neither a way to halt India’s attacks nor a goal to interrupt their dominance.

By half-time, the contest had become a question of how many India would score.

Nine more goals after the break

The interval brought Pakistan little respite. India added nine more goals in the second half, with Pooka Malik scoring a hat-trick and Supriya and Purnima Yadav contributing two goals apiece.

Pakistan remained unable to respond as India maintained their attacking pressure through another punishing half.

Third successive title in sight

The quarterfinal rout followed a strong group-stage campaign in which India beat Japan, Malaysia and South Korea to finish top of their group.

Now, one of those familiar opponents awaits in the semifinals. Having swept past Pakistan, India are two victories away from completing a hat-trick of Women’s Junior Asia Cup titles.