India's Asian Games gold medallist Randhir Singh passes away aged 79

Veteran sports administrator and India's first shooting gold-medallist in Asian Games, Randhir Singh, died here on Wednesday after battling age-related ailments.

He was 79 and had undergone hospitalisation for several days before breathing his last at his residence here.

Singh recently quit his position as the President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) due to health issues. He was elected for a four-year term in 2024.

"With deep sorrow, we share the sad news of the passing of Raja Randhir Singh, who left for his heavenly abode today, on 27th May 2026," Secretary of the National Rifles Association of India (NRAI), Rajiv Bhatia stated.

"A distinguished Olympian, Arjuna Awardee, and one of the most respected sports administrators in India, Asia, and the International Olympic Committee, Raja Randhir Singh, made invaluable contributions to the development of shooting sports and the Olympic movement.

"The National Rifle Association of India and the entire shooting fraternity mourn this irreparable loss and extend heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace," he added.

Singh's stellar sporting career included five Olympic appearances and the historic trap gold in the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games.

In his equally successful administrative career, he served as the Secretary General of the Indian olympic Association (IOA) and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).