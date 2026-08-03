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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India's T20 skipper Shreyas Iyer lauds Commonwealth Games 2026 performance

India's T20 skipper Shreyas Iyer lauds Commonwealth Games 2026 performance

India's pugilists delivered the nation's best-ever performance at the Commonwealth Games, finishing atop the boxing medals table with an unprecedented haul of seven gold and three silver medals

India's T20 captain Shreyas Iyer hailed the country's athletes for their stellar showing at the Commonwealth Games

India's T20 captain Shreyas Iyer hailed the country's athletes for their stellar showing at the Commonwealth Games

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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India's T20 captain Shreyas Iyer hailed the country's athletes for their stellar showing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, reserving special praise for the boxers after their historic, record-breaking campaign.

India's pugilists delivered the nation's best-ever performance at the Commonwealth Games, finishing atop the boxing medals table with an unprecedented haul of seven gold and three silver medals.

"What a Commonwealth Games for Team India! Our boxers dominated Glasgow, bringing home a haul of gold and making the nation proud. Huge congratulations to all our champions and para trailblazers for inspiring the nation. This is Indian sport at its finest. Proud of every athlete who wore the tricolour," posted Iyer on 'X'.

 

India reigned supreme in the boxing arena, with the women living up to expectations by securing five gold medals, while Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal clinched the two men's titles to cap the country's most successful boxing campaign in Commonwealth Games history.

Reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Asian Games medallist Preeti Pawar (54kg), Asian champion Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) struck gold, while Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) settled for silver.

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India's previous best boxing performance at the Commonwealth Games came at the 2018 Gold Coast edition, where it secured seven medals, including three gold.

India won a total of 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze for a total of 39 medals.

Iyer, who was recently appointed India's T20 captain, has endured a mixed start to his tenure. India suffered a 0-2 series defeat to Ireland, followed by a 0-4 loss in the five-match series against England, before bouncing back to clinch the three-match series against Zimbabwe in Harare.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Shreyas Iyer Commonwealth Games Sports News

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:24 AM IST