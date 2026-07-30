Why India's saffron hockey jersey has sparked a World Cup identity row

The colour of a jersey does not determine the result of a match, but it can carry the weight of decades. That is why Hockey India’s decision to replace blue with saffron as the dominant colour of the national team’s World Cup kit has become more than a conversation about design.

Former India captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha has placed the issue at the centre of the pre-tournament narrative by questioning the logic behind abandoning the colour most closely associated with Indian hockey.

“I must say that @TheHockeyIndia has done many good things for hockey. But this is embarrassing. The legacy and identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?” Rasquinha wrote on X.

After his initial criticism prompted political reactions on social media, Rasquinha clarified that his objection was rooted entirely in the team’s sporting identity. “I’m seeing many unnecessary political comments on this. I don’t want to get into any of that. My simple and humble point is on pride, identity and legacy,” he wrote on X.

Rasquinha compared India’s historical association with blue in hockey to Argentina’s identity in football.

I’m seeing many unnecessary political comments on this. I don’t want to get into any of that. My simple & humble point is on pride, identity & legacy. ???????? is to ???? what Argentina is to Football. Will we ever see Argentina wearing Orange and White stripes as their 1st jersey? https://t.co/lAnu2gOR7y — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 30, 2026 “India is to hockey what Argentina is to football. Will we ever see Argentina wearing orange and white stripes as their first jersey?” he asked.

His clarification sharpens the central argument surrounding the new kit. The question is not whether orange has a place in Indian national symbolism, but whether Hockey India should replace a colour that players and supporters have associated with the national team for generations.

Blue was more than a design choice

India’s hockey jersey has changed repeatedly over the years. Its pattern, shade and detailing have varied, with teams appearing in different versions of light and dark blue. But blue has remained the foundation.

That consistency matters because sporting identities are built through repetition. Fans recognise teams not merely through crests and names, but through colours seen across tournaments, photographs and defining moments.

For Indian athletes across several sports, blue has become an unofficial national sporting colour. In hockey, it has accompanied both triumph and disappointment, making it part of the team’s institutional memory.

Indian men's hockey team in new Orange jersey. Photo: @HockeyIndia Rasquinha’s objection is therefore not about whether the new jersey is aesthetically attractive. His argument is that Hockey India has replaced a recognisable identity without establishing why such a fundamental change was necessary.

Hockey India offers a detailed design philosophy

The new kit is not without thought or symbolism. Hockey India has described saffron as representing courage, sacrifice and victory, with the colour inspired by the national flag and the rising sun.

The jersey also contains mandala-inspired patterns, navy-blue accents based on the Ashoka Chakra, a modern interpretation of the Sudarshan Chakra on the chest and tricolour piping along the shoulders and sides. “India” appears in stylised Devanagari script, while Odisha’s association with Indian hockey is also highlighted.

On its own terms, the jersey attempts to combine heritage, national symbolism and modern design. It is clearly intended to present an assertive Indian identity rather than make a cosmetic alteration.

But a detailed explanation does not automatically resolve the question raised by Rasquinha. A jersey can contain several national symbols and still appear disconnected from the sporting identity that players and supporters have known for decades.

Presenting the new India jersey! ???????? Every stitch tells a story. Every pattern, every colour carries India's pride. Our teams are ready to once again do the country proud at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026. ????: Select 2 (SD+HD)+ Khel & JioHotstar ????️: August… pic.twitter.com/8GvwbByapq — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 27, 2026

The debate is therefore not over whether saffron belongs to the Indian flag. It is over whether it should displace blue as the principal colour of the Indian hockey team.

Orange enters the land of Oranje

The timing and location of the change add another layer to the discussion.

The World Cup will be staged in the Netherlands and Belgium, with orange already inseparable from Dutch sporting identity. The Netherlands’ athletes and supporters are recognised worldwide through the colour, even though it does not feature prominently on the country’s national flag.

India will consequently arrive at a tournament partly hosted by the Netherlands wearing a colour far more closely associated in global sport with the host nation.

There is no practical reason that two teams cannot use similar colours. Alternate kits and regulations can manage any potential clash. The issue is one of optics: India are surrendering their most recognisable sporting colour at an event where their replacement colour already carries an established national association.

Rather than creating an unmistakably Indian visual identity, the change risks making India appear less distinctive.

The 2019 cricket controversy offers a warning

Indian cricket encountered a comparable debate during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, when the team wore an orange-dominated alternate jersey . The kit faced criticism despite being used only as a change strip rather than as a permanent replacement for blue.

That episode demonstrated how quickly a jersey discussion in India can move beyond sport and design. Colours acquire cultural and political interpretations, particularly when a familiar national-team identity is altered.

The hockey controversy may become even more pronounced because saffron has not been introduced merely as an occasional alternative. It has been presented as the principal colour for both the men’s and women’s teams at the sport’s biggest global event.

Hockey India has framed the change through courage, sacrifice and national pride. Critics, however, are likely to ask why those values could not have been represented within the traditional blue base.

A distraction before a defining tournament

The controversy arrives before a significant World Cup for Indian hockey. The men’s and women’s competitions will be held together for the first time, from August 14 to 30.

India women's hockey team in new orange jersey for the World Cup 2026. Photo: @hockeyindia India’s men have been placed alongside Wales, England and Pakistan in Group D. The women, also in Group D, will begin against China before facing South Africa and England.