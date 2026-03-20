Bhubaneswar gets 2028 World Indoor Athletics Championships hosting rights

India will host the prestigious World Indoor Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar as the international body on Thursday awarded the hosting rights of the event to the country at its council meeting in Torun, Poland.

The decision was taken at the World Athletics Council meeting a day before the start of 2025 World Indoor Athletics Championships in the Polish city.

"India has been awarded the World Indoor Athletics Championships for year 2028," World Athletics vice president Adille Sumariwalla told PTI from Poland.

AFI had revealed its bid for the World Indoor Championships, earlier this year.

A two-member team from World Athletics had visited the state-of-the-art indoor facility at the Kalinga Stadium Complex in Bhubaneswar in January.