India vs China Women's Hockey WC 2026 HIGHLIGHTS: IND, CHN share the spoils in a tight 2-2 draw
Goals in the first 3 quarters showed some fascinating hockey at play with both sides sharing the spoils in their campaign opener.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India began their Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Olympic silver medallists China at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Sunday. The result saw both teams share the points after an absorbing contest in which India twice took the lead but could not hold on for victory.
India made a bright start and were rewarded in the eighth minute, when Navneet Kaur found the corner of the net from inside the circle to give the Women in Blue a 1-0 advantage.
China responded strongly as the opening quarter progressed. They earned a penalty stroke in the closing stages of the first quarter, and after India's referral failed, China converted to restore parity at 1-1.
India regained the lead early in the second quarter through another penalty-corner opportunity. A deflection sent the ball looping into the Chinese goal as India moved ahead 2-1.
The Indian defence then faced sustained pressure as China looked for another equaliser. India managed to take their slender advantage into the half-time interval, setting up an intense second half.
China increased the pressure after the restart and eventually found the breakthrough with six minutes remaining in the third quarter. A superb finish from the edge of the penalty area found the left corner, bringing China level at 2-2.
The final quarter turned into a tense battle for the winning goal. Both teams pushed forward, while India also had to deal with a late penalty-corner opportunity for China. However, neither side could find the decisive strike as the match ended all square.
India's starting XI featured Savita in goal, with Shilpi Dabas, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Sunelita Toppo, captain Salima Tete, Neha, Rutuja Pisal, Sakshi Rana and Deepika.
The draw gives India and China one point each from their opening Pool D fixture, with India now looking to build momentum in their remaining group matches.
6:07 PM
India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: All square in the end!
We have a 2-2 draw as both India and China begin their campaign by sharing the spoils. Brilliant match that was enjoyed by the crowd as well.
6:03 PM
India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PC for China!
A chance for China with a penalty corner as it is shot close to the corner post but India survives the scare.
6:01 PM
India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Final 5 minutes!
Final 5 minutes to go as both sides are still fighting neck and neck for maximum points.
5:51 PM
India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Final QTR begins!
Final quarter begins as both sides lok to take all points late in the game.
5:49 PM
India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: End of 3rd QTR!
Final 15 minutes to go as the score stands at 2-2 after a hard fought 3 quarters so far.
5:42 PM
India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: China get their equaliser!
The pressure pays off for China as they get their equaliser with 6 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. A brilliant finish from the edge of the penalty are into the left corner to make it 2-2.
5:32 PM
India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd half begins!
China kick start the 2nd half and will be looking to quickly break the Indian defense in order to get back in the game.
5:22 PM
India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Half-time!
We are at half-time now as India go into the dressing room with a slender 1-goal lead at the halfway stage. China will come back heavy on the Women in Blue looking for a quick equaliser now.
5:14 PM
India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India regain their lead!
India produce another goal as the ball loops up after a deflection into the goal courtesy of a penalty corner from India. 2-1 now.
5:02 PM
India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd QTR begins!
The 2nd quarter begins as things are back to level terms on the day.
Topics : Women's hockey world cup
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First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 3:57 PM IST