India vs China Women's Hockey WC 2026 HIGHLIGHTS: IND, CHN share the spoils in a tight 2-2 draw

India began their Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Olympic silver medallists China at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Sunday. The result saw both teams share the points after an absorbing contest in which India twice took the lead but could not hold on for victory.

India made a bright start and were rewarded in the eighth minute, when Navneet Kaur found the corner of the net from inside the circle to give the Women in Blue a 1-0 advantage.

China responded strongly as the opening quarter progressed. They earned a penalty stroke in the closing stages of the first quarter, and after India's referral failed, China converted to restore parity at 1-1.

India regained the lead early in the second quarter through another penalty-corner opportunity. A deflection sent the ball looping into the Chinese goal as India moved ahead 2-1.

The Indian defence then faced sustained pressure as China looked for another equaliser. India managed to take their slender advantage into the half-time interval, setting up an intense second half.

China increased the pressure after the restart and eventually found the breakthrough with six minutes remaining in the third quarter. A superb finish from the edge of the penalty area found the left corner, bringing China level at 2-2.

The final quarter turned into a tense battle for the winning goal. Both teams pushed forward, while India also had to deal with a late penalty-corner opportunity for China. However, neither side could find the decisive strike as the match ended all square.

India's starting XI featured Savita in goal, with Shilpi Dabas, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Sunelita Toppo, captain Salima Tete, Neha, Rutuja Pisal, Sakshi Rana and Deepika.

The draw gives India and China one point each from their opening Pool D fixture, with India now looking to build momentum in their remaining group matches.