India vs England Men's Hockey WC 2026 LIVE SCORE: IND 0-0 ENG in 1st quarter

The Indian men's hockey team look to continue its winning run at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 when it takes on England in a crucial Pool D encounter at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen today. India began its campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales, while England also made an impressive start by defeating Pakistan 4-1.

India look to sharpen attacking play

India's victory over Wales was built around an impressive penalty-corner display. Sanjay opened the scoring before captain Harmanpreet Singh converted twice to give India three points.

However, India will be aware that there is room for improvement in open play. The team created several opportunities against Wales but could not convert any of them into field goals. Against England, India will need greater precision inside the attacking circle.

England bring strong recent record

England will provide a significantly tougher challenge. The two sides have developed a competitive rivalry in recent years, highlighted by their dramatic Paris Olympics quarter-final encounter. India prevailed despite playing with 10 men for most of the match following Amit Rohidas' red card and eventually went on to secure a bronze medal.

ALSO READ: WC Hockey: With Harmanpreet as inspiration, Navneet eager to script history The teams also met twice in the recent FIH Pro League in London, with both matches going to shootouts. India and England recorded one win each.

Hardik warns India against complacency

India midfielder Hardik Singh acknowledged the intensity of the rivalry but insisted there is no hostility between the players.

He stressed that while India have enjoyed success against England at major tournaments, the team cannot afford to underestimate its opponents.

Fulton expects a close contest

India chief coach Craig Fulton described England as the highest-ranked team in Pool D and expects another demanding encounter.

The recent head-to-head record is closely balanced, with India holding a narrow 10-9 advantage in wins, while five matches have ended in draws.