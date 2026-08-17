India vs England Men's Hockey WC 2026 LIVE SCORE: IND 0-0 ENG in 1st quarter
India's victory over Wales was built around an impressive penalty-corner display. Sanjay opened the scoring before captain Harmanpreet Singh converted twice to give India three points.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Indian men's hockey team look to continue its winning run at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 when it takes on England in a crucial Pool D encounter at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen today. India began its campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales, while England also made an impressive start by defeating Pakistan 4-1.
India look to sharpen attacking play
India's victory over Wales was built around an impressive penalty-corner display. Sanjay opened the scoring before captain Harmanpreet Singh converted twice to give India three points.
However, India will be aware that there is room for improvement in open play. The team created several opportunities against Wales but could not convert any of them into field goals. Against England, India will need greater precision inside the attacking circle.
England bring strong recent record
England will provide a significantly tougher challenge. The two sides have developed a competitive rivalry in recent years, highlighted by their dramatic Paris Olympics quarter-final encounter. India prevailed despite playing with 10 men for most of the match following Amit Rohidas' red card and eventually went on to secure a bronze medal.
The teams also met twice in the recent FIH Pro League in London, with both matches going to shootouts. India and England recorded one win each.
Hardik warns India against complacency
India midfielder Hardik Singh acknowledged the intensity of the rivalry but insisted there is no hostility between the players.
He stressed that while India have enjoyed success against England at major tournaments, the team cannot afford to underestimate its opponents.
Fulton expects a close contest
India chief coach Craig Fulton described England as the highest-ranked team in Pool D and expects another demanding encounter.
The recent head-to-head record is closely balanced, with India holding a narrow 10-9 advantage in wins, while five matches have ended in draws.
A victory would strengthen either side's position in Pool D, with the top two teams advancing to the next stage. India will therefore look to combine its defensive discipline and penalty-corner strength with greater efficiency in open play as it targets another crucial three points.
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6:48 PM
India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India start brightly!
India have started on the front foot and are looking to maintain their attacking intent. The team will need to sustain this early momentum as the contest progresses.
6:41 PM
India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins!
IEngland kick start the proceedings as they look to tackle India and put their best foot forward.
6:34 PM
India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Both teams out in the middle!
Both sides are out in the middle as we are ready for action now.
6:16 PM
India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the action on the day as India and England battle it out.
6:01 PM
India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India face tough England test!
England pose a formidable challenge for India, having consistently performed well at the World Cup and entered the tournament in impressive form. They have finished fifth or higher in every edition since 2006 and enjoyed a dominant qualifying campaign, recording wins over Japan (5-0), Egypt (3-0), the USA (5-0), Malaysia (7-1) and Pakistan (4-1).
India, on the other hand, will hope the three-day training camp in Switzerland, which also included mental conditioning sessions, has prepared the players to cope with the pressure of a high-stakes encounter. England also made a strong start to their World Cup campaign with a 4-1 victory over Pakistan, meaning India will need to be sharp in attack while maintaining their intensity and concentration throughout the match.
5:51 PM
India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pakistan 3-3 Wales!
Pakistan and Wales play out a thrilling 3-3 draw as they share the spoils on the day.
5:47 PM
India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Harmanpreet after the win vs Wales!
Speaking after the victory over Wales, Harmanpreet Singh said India were focused on creating scoring opportunities rather than individual accolades.
“We played very well. Our aim was to create chances and score goals match after match. It doesn't matter who is the man of the match or who is scoring the goals. We just need to score goals. We played with that mindset.”
The Indian captain was also pleased with the team's winning start, saying: “It was important to begin with a good win. We won 3-1 and took three points, which is a good result.”
With England up next, Harmanpreet believes India are in a strong position heading into the crucial Pool D encounter. “Currently, the team's focus is on the World Cup and we are in good form, well prepared, and confident of a podium finish,” he added.
5:41 PM
India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Both sides coming in with a win!
India began their 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup campaign on a strong note, defeating Wales 3-1 with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring twice after Sanjay had opened the scoring. India’s penalty-corner prowess once again proved decisive, but they will face a much tougher challenge against England, the highest-ranked side in Pool D.
England also enjoyed a winning start, cruising past Pakistan 4-1 in their opening fixture. The two Pool D contenders now meet in a crucial encounter, with victory likely to give the winner a significant advantage in the race to finish top of the group. The result could prove particularly important under the tournament’s new format, as points earned against a fellow team that advances from the pool are carried forward into the second round. With the next stage set to feature several top sides, both India and England will be eager to secure maximum points.
5:36 PM
India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pakistan vs Wales in a virtual knockout!
In the other Pool D encounter, Pakistan face a must-win situation as they lead Wales 3-2, with pakistan scoring twice in the 4th quarter. The losing side will be eliminated from the World Cup.
5:20 PM
India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins at 6:30 PM
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Men;s Hockey World Cup 2026 encounter between India and England. Both sides are coming into the tie with a win and would love to keep their winning run intact on the day. Action begins at 6:30 PM IST.
Topics : Hockey World Cup
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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 5:17 PM IST