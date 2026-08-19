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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India vs Pakistan hockey live streaming: Where to watch today's WC match?

India vs Pakistan hockey live streaming: Where to watch today's WC match?

With England already assured of a top-two finish, India need at least a draw to secure their place in the next round, while Pakistan must win to keep their World Cup campaign alive.

IND vs PAK live streaming

IND vs PAK live streaming

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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India and Pakistan will renew their historic hockey rivalry when they meet in a crucial Pool D encounter at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Wednesday, August 19.
 
The clash comes with significant qualification implications for both teams. India have three points from two matches after beating Wales 3-1 and losing 2-4 to England. Pakistan, meanwhile, have one point after losing to England and drawing with Wales.
 
With England already assured of a top-two finish, India need at least a draw to secure their place in the next round, while Pakistan must win to keep their World Cup campaign alive.  Check the live updates of India vs Pakistan Pool D match in Hockey World Cup 2026 here   
India vs Pakistan: What is at stake?
 
 
The Pool D encounter carries major qualification implications. The top two teams from each pool advance to the second round, where they remain in contention for the semi-finals.
 
India currently sit second with three points, while Pakistan have one point. A draw would be enough for India to progress, whereas Pakistan need a victory to stay in the competition. 

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The two sides last met at the Hockey World Cup in 2010, when India recorded a 4-1 victory in New Delhi. The upcoming encounter will therefore mark their return to the World Cup stage after 16 years. 
 
India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Live telecast and streaming details 
When is the India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 match?
 
The India vs Pakistan men's Hockey World Cup match will be played on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.
 
What time will India vs Pakistan hockey match start?
 
The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST.
 
Where will India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup match be played?
 
The Pool D match will be held at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.
 
Where can I watch India vs Pakistan hockey match live on TV in India?
 
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network, including Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi.
 
Where can I watch India vs Pakistan hockey match online?
 
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioStar app and website.
 
How can I watch India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup match for free?
 
The availability of free streaming may depend on the platform's current subscription and access policies. Fans can check the JioStar app or website for the available viewing options.
 
When did India and Pakistan last meet at the Hockey World Cup?
 
The two teams last faced each other at the 2010 World Cup in New Delhi, where India won 4-1.

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 6:22 PM IST