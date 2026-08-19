India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE: IND 1-0 PAK (1st QTR); Harmanpreet strikes early

India are set to face their arch-rivals Pakistan once again in a do-or-die game at the Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen today, with a place in the second round at stake. While India need only a draw to keep their campaign alive, Pakistan must secure all three points to avoid an early exit.

India began their Pool D campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales but suffered a 4-2 defeat against England after conceding three goals in the second half. Pakistan, meanwhile, lost 4-1 to England before being held to a 3-3 draw by Wales. India therefore have three points from two games, while Pakistan have one.

India will head into the contest as favourites, having won their last seven meetings against Pakistan and 26 of their last 34 encounters since the 2000s. They also defeated Pakistan 4-3 in the European leg of the Pro League earlier this summer. India have remained unbeaten against their arch-rivals this decade.

The contrasting fortunes of the two sides are also reflected in their recent tournament records. India have won medals at the last two Olympics, while four-time World Cup champions Pakistan are returning to the tournament after an eight-year absence, having failed to qualify for the 2014 and 2023 editions.

India wary of defensive lapses, penalty-corner threat

India's biggest concern will be tightening their defence after the collapse against England. They led 2-1 after making a strong start, but their defensive intensity dropped after half-time and England capitalised with three goals to turn the match around.

Head coach Craig Fulton acknowledged that India needed greater composure on the ball, better defensive pressure and more effectiveness in the final third. He also felt the team needed to create and convert more chances after managing only two goals against England.

Penalty corners could prove decisive against Pakistan. India converted only one of their four opportunities against England, while captain Harmanpreet Singh has already scored three goals at the World Cup. At the other end, Pakistan possess dangerous drag-flickers, making it crucial for India to avoid conceding unnecessary penalty corners.

Manpreet Singh, India's most experienced player with 419 international caps, has stressed the need for his team to stick to their natural game while being particularly careful not to give Pakistan set-piece opportunities. He also believes India must create more chances and make better use of them.

With a draw enough to take India through, Fulton's side have some room for manoeuvre, but they will be keen to avoid another second-half collapse and settle the contest on their own terms.

Pakistan need victory, with counter-attacks key

Pakistan enter the contest with little margin for error. After losing to England and drawing against Wales, they must beat India to remain in contention for the second round. Their attacking threat could therefore be crucial, particularly against an Indian defence that showed vulnerability in the second half of its previous game.

Pakistan are likely to target penalty corners and counter-attacking situations, with captain Abu Bakar Mahmood providing a major threat from drag-flicks. Their finishing, however, remains a concern after they squandered several opportunities against Wales.

Pakistan's preparations have also been less than ideal. Their penalty-corner protective equipment was left in the dressing room during the opening defeat to England, while their inability to convert chances against Wales cost them two valuable points.

Abu Bakar Mahmood has played down India's superior recent record, insisting that rankings and past results will have little relevance once the match begins. He believes the side that performs better on the day will prevail and has stressed the importance of the contest for Pakistan's hockey campaign.

Pakistan hockey legend Samiullah Khan has also urged his team to keep their defence compact and avoid conceding early penalty corners. He wants Pakistan's midfielders to move forward rather than play backwards and has called on the forwards to make better use of diagonal and interchange passes.

The equation is simple: India need a draw, while Pakistan need a win. With both teams' second-round hopes resting on the result, the latest chapter of the India-Pakistan rivalry could be one of the most consequential clashes of the World Cup so far.

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Live: Full squad

India squad for Hockey World Cup 2026: Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Sumit Walmiki, Nilakanta Sharma, Aditya Lalage, Mohith Shashikumar (GK), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Vivek Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay Rana, Suraj Karkera (GK), Rajinder Singh Jr., Shilanand Lakra

Pakistan squad for World Cup 2026: Waqar Ali (GK), Muhammad Abdullah, Sufyan Khan, Moin Shakeel, Waheed Rana, Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Adeel Latif, Ahmad Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Ammad Butt (C), Muhammad Hammadudin, Abdul Rehman, Afraz Hakeem, Umar Mustafa, Abu Mahmood (C), Ali Raza (GK), Abdul Manan, Muhammad Ammad

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Match start time

The India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 match on 19 August will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Live telecast

The India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Live streaming

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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