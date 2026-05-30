India women shine with 10 medals at U17 Asian Wrestling Championship 2026

India's women's wrestling team delivered an outstanding performance at the U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2026 in Da Nang, Vietnam, finishing with medals in all 10 weight categories.

The contingent secured a total of 10 medals, comprising two gold, three silver and five bronze, to achieve a perfect podium record in the competition. Diksha and Garima emerged as the standout performers by winning gold medals in their respective categories, while three other wrestlers reached the finals and settled for silver.

The remaining five Indian wrestlers added bronze medals, ensuring every member of the women's squad returned home with a podium finish.

Diksha and Garima strike gold

India's gold medals came through Diksha in the 43kg category and Garima in the 73kg division.

Both wrestlers produced commanding displays throughout the tournament before capping their campaigns with victories in the finals. Their performances helped India maintain its strong presence in age-group wrestling on the continental stage.

ALSO READ: Vinesh misses Asian Games spot after crashing out of semifinals in trials The two gold medals also highlighted the depth of talent emerging through India's junior wrestling system as the country continues to produce promising athletes across multiple weight classes.

Three wrestlers claim silver medals

India added three silver medals through Nikita (49kg), Antra (65kg) and Taniya (69kg).

All three wrestlers progressed to their respective finals after impressive runs in the competition. However, they were unable to cross the final hurdle and finished as runners-up.

Taniya put up a determined effort in the gold-medal bout before losing to Khadisha Flyuk. Nikita and Antra also had to settle for silver after defeats in their championship matches.

Despite missing out on gold, their performances contributed significantly to India's overall medal tally.

Bronze medals complete perfect podium record

Five Indian wrestlers secured bronze medals to complete a remarkable clean sweep of podium finishes for the women's team.

Palak claimed bronze in the 40kg category by defeating Aruuke Nurbekovna Nurbekova. Anamika followed suit in the 46kg division with a victory over Inzhu Bakkozha.

In the 53kg category, Akshra secured a bronze medal after overcoming Ema Arakawa. Sakshi added another medal in the 57kg division with a win against Shiying Wang, while Manya completed India's medal tally by defeating Aigerim Polatbay in the 61kg bronze-medal bout.

Strong showing in Vietnam

The 10-medal haul underlined India's consistency across all weight categories at the championship. With two gold, three silver and five bronze medals, the women's team achieved a 100 per cent podium success rate in Da Nang.

The performance marked another strong outing for India's young wrestlers on the Asian stage and reinforced the country's growing strength in women's wrestling at the grassroots and age-group levels.