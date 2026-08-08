Indian Army hold off Leh Kings 6-5 in dramatic Challengers' Cup final

The Indian Army Ice Hockey Team held its nerve in a thrilling final against Leh Kings to claim the inaugural Royal Enfield Challengers’ Cup, edging their opponents 6-5 at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium in Leh.

In a final that showcased the growing depth of Indian ice hockey, Leh Kings pushed the country’s leading institutional side all the way before a late winner from Padma Namgail sealed the title for the Army team.

The tournament, held under the Royal Enfield Social Mission, was conceived as a bridge between grassroots development and elite competition, giving emerging players from the Himalayas an opportunity to test themselves against some of the country’s strongest institutional teams.

Leh Kings Strike First, Army Respond

Leh Kings made the more promising start, with Tsering Angchuk opening the scoring after converting an assist from Mushtaque Ahmad Giri.

The lead, however, lasted only briefly. The Indian Army Ice Hockey Team hit back through Dorjay Angchuk, who levelled the contest from a Phuntsog Namgail assist. Jigmath Kunzang then put the Army side ahead for the first time, converting Padma Namgail’s pass to give them a 2-1 advantage at the end of the opening period.

The Army team extended its lead early in the second period when Rigzin Norboo finished off a move created by Stanzin Namgail.

But Leh Kings refused to allow the game to slip away.

Leh Kings Fight Back

Stanzin Angchok became the catalyst for Leh Kings' comeback, scoring twice in quick succession with assists from Stanzin Lotus and Mushtaque Ahmad Giri. The two goals brought Leh Kings level at 3-3 and transformed the contest into an end-to-end battle.

Rigzin Norboo restored the Army team's advantage with his second goal of the night, but Leh Kings responded again. Chamba Tsetan converted Tsering Angchuk’s assist to make it 4-4 heading into the final period.

ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant seeks Dhami's help to buy land in Uttarakhand, CM assures help The regional side had already demonstrated that it could match the country's most experienced institutional team, but the biggest twist was still to come.

Hat-Trick Puts Leh Kings Ahead

Just 60 seconds into the third period, Stanzin Angchok completed his hat-trick to put Leh Kings 5-4 ahead.

With their unbeaten record and the inaugural title suddenly under threat, the Indian Army Ice Hockey Team responded with the composure expected from one of India's most accomplished sides.

Jigmath Kunzang scored his second goal of the evening to restore parity at 5-5. Then came the decisive moment. Padma Namgail found the winner in the closing stages after receiving a pass from Phuntsog Namgail, completing a dramatic 6-5 victory for the Indian Army Ice Hockey Team and securing the first-ever Challengers’ Cup title.

Tsering Angchuk Named Best Player

The individual awards reflected the quality of competition throughout the tournament.

Indian Army goalkeeper Sonam Tsetan was named Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament after a series of commanding performances, while Leh Kings forward Tsering Angchuk was named Best Player of the Tournament following an outstanding campaign.

Angchuk's performance in the final further underlined his influence, with his assist and three goals helping Leh Kings repeatedly claw their way back into the contest.

A New Pathway for Himalayan Ice Hockey

The final was also a validation of the idea behind the Challengers’ Cup.

The tournament brought together emerging players from the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League and Spiti Cup with established institutional teams, providing the regional players with valuable exposure to a higher level of competition.

Leh Kings, Kargil Warriors and Spiti Titans represented the emerging talent from the regional leagues, while the Indian Army Ice Hockey Team and the Central Ice Hockey Team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) provided the elite competition.

The five teams competed in a round-robin format, with the top two progressing to the final.

Vigyat Singh, Director at Eicher Group Foundation, highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for players to train and compete throughout the year.

“When we started this journey, Ice Hockey in the Himalayas was largely a winter pursuit. Today, the Challengers' Cup taking place in August at Leh's all-season artificial ice rink is a testament to how far the ecosystem has come. It is the coaches who train through the year, the referees who uphold the standards of the game, and the young athletes who show up every day to get better. Seeing these players go toe to toe with some of the best teams in the country reinforces why continued training and increased competitive exposure are so vital. This tournament is a celebration of that collective effort, and a reminder that building a sustainable sporting ecosystem is a long-term commitment we remain deeply invested in.”

Summer Ice Hockey Draws 15,000 Spectators

The tournament was hosted at Leh’s newly upgraded all-season artificial ice rink, allowing competitive ice hockey to be played during the summer rather than being restricted to the traditional winter season.

Held between August 1 and August 7 during the peak tourism period, the six-day event attracted more than 15,000 spectators, exposing domestic and international visitors to competitive ice hockey in the Himalayas.

The three regional teams also took part in dedicated on-ice training sessions between August 1 and August 4, with sessions running from noon to 3pm each day. The sessions focused on technical development and tactical understanding under the guidance of experienced coaches.

‘That Kind of Visibility Matters’

For the participating young players, the tournament offered more than just competitive experience.

Tsewang Namgyal, captain of the Indian Army Ice Hockey Team, said the event could have a lasting impact on players from Ladakh and Spiti by putting them in front of larger audiences.

“For us, playing in front of large crowds is something we are used to. But for the young players from Ladakh and Spiti, this kind of exposure can be life-changing. Holding the Challengers' Cup during the peak tourism season meant these emerging athletes could showcase their talent to thousands of spectators, many of whom were watching Ice Hockey for the first time. That kind of visibility matters. It gives these players recognition, it brings attention to their journey, and it shows the world what Indian Ice Hockey is building in the Himalayas. Every team in this tournament, including ours, benefited from the energy that this timing and this stage created.”

Building Beyond the Winter Season

The inaugural Royal Enfield Challengers’ Cup represents another step in the development of ice hockey across the Himalayan region. By bringing together players from community-led development programmes with India's leading institutional teams, the tournament aims to create a more defined pathway from grassroots participation to elite competition.

Its timing was equally significant. The use of Leh's all-season artificial ice rink demonstrated that the sport can be played and developed beyond its traditional winter calendar, while the tournament's visibility during the peak tourism season helped introduce the sport to a wider audience.

For Leh Kings, their 5-6 defeat ultimately ended without a trophy. But their performance against the Indian Army Ice Hockey Team offered perhaps the clearest indication yet that the next generation of Himalayan ice hockey players is ready to challenge the established order.

The tournament was organised as part of the Royal Enfield Social Mission in collaboration with the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Lahaul & Spiti, with the broader objective of building a sustainable, community-led sporting ecosystem in the region