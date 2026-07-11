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Indian GM Iniyan lifts 6th La Plagne Open after dominant unbeaten run

The 23-year-old Indian remained unbeaten, registering six wins and three draws to finish as the clear winner

Indian Grandmaster Iniyan Pa

Indian Grandmaster Iniyan Pa

Press Trust of India La Plagne (France)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 3:41 PM IST

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Indian Grandmaster Iniyan Pa triumphed at the 6th La Plagne Open International Chess Tournament, delivering an unbeaten performance in the Masters category here.

The tournament, which concluded on Friday, featured 142 players from 20 countries, including 13 Grandmasters and 22 International Masters. Iniyan scored 7.5 points from nine rounds to claim the title.

The 23-year-old Indian remained unbeaten, registering six wins and three draws to finish as the clear winner.

After receiving a first-round walkover and drawing his second-round game, Iniyan steadily built momentum with two consecutive victories.

Following another draw in Round 5, he sealed the title with three successive wins, including crucial victories over GM Luca Moroni of Italy, who finished third, and IM Danyil Mosesov of Ukraine, who secured the runner-up spot.

 

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Heading into the final round with a one-point lead, Iniyan needed only a draw to confirm the title. He comfortably achieved the result by drawing his final-round game against IM Aronyak Ghosh of India, securing the championship outright.

Aronyak finished joint third alongside Diptayan Ghosh, with both players scoring 6.5 points.

The victory marks Iniyan's fourth tournament title this year and his second classical chess title of 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : CHESS Chess Tournament

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 3:41 PM IST

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