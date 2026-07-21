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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Indian men, women start FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian C'ships on winning note

Indian men, women start FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian C'ships on winning note

The Indian teams are placed in the elite pools of the men's and women's competition

Indian women's team playing against Kazakhstan in FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026

Indian women's team playing against Kazakhstan in FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026

Press Trust of India Muscat
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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The Indian sub-junior men's and women's teams made a winning start to their respective campaign at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 on Monday.

The Indian teams are placed in the elite pools of the men's and women's competition.

The Indian women's team was the first to start its campaign on the tournament's opening day, against Kazakhstan, and won 8-3. The men's team faced Bangladesh in their opening and registered a 7-3 victory.

The tournament is also the Asian qualifier for the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Hockey Team

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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