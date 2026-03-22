Indian Open 2026: Anahat-Moataz final set; Abhay takes on Chotrani

India's Anahat Singh will face off against Egypt's Hana Moataz in the women's final while in the men's category Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani booked their respective spots in the Indian Open squash, here on Saturday.

Anahat got the better of compatriot Tanvi 3-1 (11-6 9-11 11-8 11-2) to make it to the summit clash. After dictating the early exchanges, the Indian ace took the opening game following which Tanvi bounced back to level the contest.

However, despite Tanvi's strong start in the third game, Anahat grew in confidence and control. Her consistent shot-making and movement around the court helped her to win the third as well as the fourth.

In the other women's semifinal, Moataz defeated compatriot Nadien Elhammamy 3-1 (11-8 5-11 11-5 11-7) in an all-Egyptian contest.

After edging a closely fought opening game, Moataz lost the second before raising her intensity in the final two games to secure her spot in the final.

In the men's event, Abhay overcame a strong challenge from Ameeshenraj Chandaran from Malaysia to win 3-1 (11-9 9-11 11-3 11-8).

Abhay was pushed hard by the unseeded Chandaran in a gripping encounter. The Malaysian matched the Indian's shots during long rallies, producing powerful forehands and sharp returns.

Abhay began strongly, racing to a 9-4 lead in the opening game. Chandaran mounted a spirited comeback with five consecutive points to level the score, but the Indian held his nerve at the crucial moment to clinch the game 11-9.

In the second game, Chandaran was trailing 8-9 at one stage but the Malaysian surged ahead with three straight points to take the game 11-9 and level the match.

Abhay dominating proceedings to win the third game 11-3. The fourth saw another intense battle as Abhay fought back from 2-6 down to level at 7-7 before closing out the contest 11-8.

In the other semifinal, fourth seed Chotrani defeated another Malaysian, Sanjay Jeeva, also by a 3-1 margin (11-7 11-5 5-11 11-6), setting up an all-Indian showdown for the title.

The Indian recovered from a slightly nervy start to win the opening game 11-7 and continued his dominance to claim the second 11-5. Jeeva won the third game 11-4, but Chotrani bounced back to win the fourth 11-6 and seal the match in his favour.