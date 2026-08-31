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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Indian paddler Ankur bags maiden WTT title and doubles gold in Czechia

Indian paddler Ankur bags maiden WTT title and doubles gold in Czechia

The world number 78 overcame third-seed Slovenian Deni Kozul 3-1 (9-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-6) in the singles final to cap a remarkable campaign

Indian paddler Ankur Bhattacharjee

Indian paddler Ankur Bhattacharjee

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

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Indian paddler Ankur Bhattacharjee produced a memorable performance to win his maiden WTT men's singles title, while also securing the doubles gold with Akash Pal at the WTT Feeder Olomouc tournament in Czechia.

The World No. 78 overcame third-seed Slovenian Deni Kozul 3-1 (9-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-6) in the singles final to cap a remarkable campaign.

He had joined forces with Akash earlier to defeat Hungary's Csaba Andras Szantosi and Poland's Alan Kulczycki Zalewski 3-1 (11-8, 4-11, 13-11, 11-9) in the men's doubles final.

The singles final began with a setback for Ankur as Kozul edged the opening game 11-9. The Indian, however, quickly found his rhythm, tightening his placement and controlling the rallies to win the next three games and seal the title.

 

In the men's doubles, Ankur and Akash overcame an early setback.

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The two took the opening game 11-8, but Szantosi and Zalewski levelled with an 11-4 second game.

The Indians regained the advantage in a closely fought third game, winning 13-11, before holding their nerve to close out the fourth 11-9.

The result capped a strong season on the WTT Feeder Series for the Ankur.

The Europe Youth Smash (Sweden 2025) finalist had already reached two quarterfinals and two semifinals in 2026 before breaking through for his maiden WTT title in Olomouc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 4:15 PM IST