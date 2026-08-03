'It really hurts': Lovlina reacts to India map missing Northeast in Glasgow

Assam boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Sunday said she felt "hurt" after noticing that India's Northeast was missing from a map printed on the napkins and displayed outside a popular Indian restaurant in Glasgow.

The owners acknowledged the mistake and promise to rectify it.

The incident occurred when the Indian boxing contingent visited Mister Singh's India, The Home of Curry for a celebratory dinner after scripting history with an unprecedented haul of 10 medals -- seven gold and three silver -- at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Lovlina, who won a silver medal, noticed that the map of India used in the restaurant's branding omitted the Northeast and immediately brought it to the attention of the management.

"Please don't take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing. Yes, even outside, the map that's displayed has cut off the North East. As someone from the North East, that really hurts us. That's all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much," Lovlina said during an online interaction.

Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh, who was present at the restaurant, said there was no confrontation.

"There was no confrontation. It was an aberration and we pointed that out, me and Lovlina. They accepted their mistake and assured us that it will be corrected," Singh told PTI.

The restaurant, a well-known Indian dining destination in Glasgow, has hosted several touring sports teams and dignitaries over the years.