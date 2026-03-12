Jack Draper beats Novak Djokovic in three sets at BNP Paribas Open
Defending champion Jack Draper beat five-time champ Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open.
The 24-year-old Draper, who is coming back after missing eight months due to an arm injury, advanced to the quarterfinal round and will face Daniil Medvedev, who beat Alex Michelsen 6-2, 6-4 in the round of 16 to advance.
Djokovic led 6-5 in the third set before Draper rallied and forced a tiebreaker.
"I still don't feel like I'm playing anywhere near the way I want to play," Draper said. "I came out here and I won that match through determination." In addition to his win at Indian Wells last year, Draper won the Stuttgart Open and the Vienna Open, both in 2024.
The 38-year-old Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, won at Indian Wells in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016. Djokovic nearly won an 11th Australian Open title earlier this year, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz.
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 10:55 AM IST