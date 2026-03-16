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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka clinch first titles at Indian Wells

Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka clinch first titles at Indian Wells

The No. 2-ranked Sinner beat Medvedev for the ninth time in their last 10 matches to claim his first title at the California desert tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka is on track to win her 5th Grand Slam title this year

Aryna Sabalenka is on track to win her 5th Grand Slam title this year

AP Indian Wells (US)
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 12:21 PM IST

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Jannik Sinner beat Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells final 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4), winning seven straight points to rally from a 4-0 deficit in the second-set tiebreak and claim the title without dropping a single set.

The No. 2-ranked Italian beat Medvedev for the ninth time in their last 10 matches to claim his first title at the California desert tournament. Medvedev handed top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz his first loss of the year in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open.

Sinner congratulated fellow Italian Kimi Antonelli, who won Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix earlier Sunday.

"It hasn't anything to do with tennis, but it has been a special day for Italy," Sinner said. "Because I'm a huge Formula One fan and having a very, very young Italian, Kimi, bringing Italy back home at the top, it's amazing. So, thanks, Kimi, thanks Formula One, and see you next year."  World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka beat Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) in the women's final Sunday for her first Indian Wells title. Sabalenka, a runner-up in 2023 and '25, finished off the win with a big serve that Rybakina hit long.

 

It was a sweltering afternoon on the court as the temperatures soared into the 90s. The 27-year-old Sabalenka had a chance to close out the third set but was broken at 5-4. Rybakina found herself with a championship point in the tiebreaker, only to have Sabalenka hit a backhand winner.

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"I think the whole idea going into this match was to be mentally strong, to stay strong, no matter what, to show with the body language that I'm here, I'm fighting," Sabalenka said in a post-match interview on the Tennis Channel. "You have to get a win with incredible tennis and that was the whole idea going into this one. I'm happy that it really worked."  It's been quite a stretch for Sabalenka. First, a puppy and then an engagement ring from Brazilian businessman Georgios Frangulis. 

Now, a title in the desert.

"I'll remember it for the rest of my life," she said.

This marked the 16th time the two players have met, with Sabalenka now holding a 9-7 advantage. Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat Sabalenka at the 2025 WTA Finals championship and the Australian Open two months ago. She also edged Sabalenka in the finals at Indian Wells in 2023.

"It was a very difficult match," Rybakina said after the match as she congratulated Sabalenka.

There's not much time to celebrate for Sabalenka, who was set to leave Sunday night for the Miami Open, where she's the defending champion.

"Probably will have a couple drinks on the plane and that's it," Sabalenka said. "I'm defending champion there, so I have to bring my best tennis there. But with these vibes that I'm taking from here, I think I'll be able to be there and to fight and to do my very best to defend that beautiful trophy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tennis

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 12:21 PM IST

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