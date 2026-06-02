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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Kalinskaya outlasts Potapova in epic contest to reach French Open 2026 Q/F

Kalinskaya outlasts Potapova in epic contest to reach French Open 2026 Q/F

It will be 22nd-ranked Kalinskaya's second quarterfinal at a major after she advanced that deep at the 2024 Australian Open

Anna Kalinskaya

Anna Kalinskaya

AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 11:41 AM IST

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Anna Kalinskaya of Russia made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time by defeating Anastasia Potapova of Austria 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10-7) on Monday.

Their contest on Court Suzanne-Lenglen stretched to almost three hours after Potapova failed to serve out the match twice in the decider and Kalinskaya overturned a 4-1 deficit in the super tiebreak.

It will be 22nd-ranked Kalinskaya's second quarterfinal at a major after she advanced that deep at the 2024 Australian Open.

Despite pre-tournament men's favorite Jannik Sinner losing in the second round, Italian fans will have at least one player in the quarterfinals.

 

Tenth-seeded Flavio Cobolli advanced to the second Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career - and also his first here - after beating American Zachary Svajda 6-2, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5).

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His next opponent will be the winner of a fourth-round match later Monday between No. 4 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and unseeded Alejandro Tabilo.

Big-serving Matteo Berrettini, the other Italian left in the men's and in the women's draw, faces Juan Manuel Cerundolo later Monday.

Also later, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, last year's runner-up, takes on Naomi Osaka in a match between four-time Grand Slam winners. It is the first women's night match at the French Open in three years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : French Open Tennis

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 11:41 AM IST

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