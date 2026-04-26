Kenya's Sabastian Sawe becomes 1st person to run a sub-2-hour marathon

Sabastian Sawe of Kenya has become the first person to break the fabled 2-hour barrier in an official marathon.

In a huge, once-inconceivable moment in sports history, Sawe smashed the men's world record by 65 seconds in winning the London Marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds on Sunday.

"What comes today is not for me alone," Sawe said of his extraordinary feat, "but for all of us today in London." Remarkably, the second-place finisher, Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia, also dipped under 2 hours by crossing the line in 1:59:41 in his first-ever marathon, while Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda broke the previous world-record time - set by Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum in Chicago in 2023 - by seven seconds, finishing in 2:00:28.

Watch Sabastian Sawe ???????? run 1:59:30 to destroy the Marathon World Record in London!!???????? First man ever to break 2 hours in a marathon. 2. Yomif Kejelcha ???????? 1:59:41 3. Jacob Kiplimo ???????? 2:00:28 All under the previous World Record.pic.twitter.com/g76PpMHkiG — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) April 26, 2026

The 29-year-old Sawe, who retained his title in London, said it was a "day to remember for me" and thanked the huge crowds who lined the streets of the British capital to cheer him on.

"I think they help a lot," he said, "because if it was not for them you don't feel like you are so loved ... with them calling, you feel so happy and strong." In an exhilarating sight, Sawe ran quicker as the race went on, covering the second half of the marathon in 59 minutes and 1 second. He pulled clear with Kejelcha after 30 kilometers and then made his solo break in the final two kilometers, sprinting along the finish on The Mall to loud cheers.

Under two hours has been done before - unofficiallyBreaking two hours in a marathon has been a long time coming - and has been done before.

However, when Eliud Kipchoge - the Kenyan long-distance great - achieved the feat in Vienna in 2019, it was in a specially tailored race called the 1.59 Challenge that was arranged by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe in favorable conditions, on a 6-mile (9.6-kilometer) circuit, and using rotating pacemakers.

That meant it wasn't classed as an official race setting, so Kipchoge's time of 1:59:40 didn't go in the record book.

In any case, Sawe surpassed that time by 10 seconds on a mostly flat course across London in dry, sunny conditions.

"The goalposts have literally just moved for marathon running," Paula Radcliffe, a former winner of the London Marathon, said during commentary of the race for the BBC.

At the turn of the century, the world's best time for the men's marathon was 2:05:42, set by Khalid Khannouchi in Chicago in 1999.

Khannouchi broke his own record by four seconds in 2002 - the last time the fastest men's marathon was run in London - and it has been whittled down gradually over the last 24 years by a succession of Kenyan and Ethiopian runners, including Haile Gebrselassie, Wilson Kipsang, Kipchoge and most recently Kiptum.

Assefa wins fastest-ever women's-only marathon A record was also set in the women's race, with Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa pulling away with about 500 meters remaining to win in 2:15:41 to defend the title in the fastest-ever time in a women's-only marathon.

However, it was 16 seconds slower than the course record set by Paula Radcliffe in 2003 when it was a mixed race.

Swiss double in wheelchair racesIn the wheelchair races, there was a Swiss double with Marcel Hug powering to a sixth straight men's title and eighth in total and Catherine Debrunner beating Tatyana McFadden in a close finish to defend the title.