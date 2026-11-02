Kimi rides high in record-breaking season to become youngest F1 champion

20-year-old Kimi Antonelli secured a podium finish at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Monday, November 2, as he finished third in the 19th race of the 2026 Formula 1 season, behind four-time world champion Max Verstappen and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

However, that was more than the Italian needed to make history, as he surpassed another four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel, to become the youngest Formula 1 world champion. Antonelli clinched his maiden title at the age of 20 years, two months and seven days, breaking Vettel's record of winning his first championship at 23 years, four months and 11 days during the 2010 season.

The Mercedes driver achieved the milestone in just his second season in Formula 1, with four races still remaining on the calendar. His championship victory also ended Italy's 73-year wait for a drivers' world title, making him only the third Italian to win the sport's biggest individual prize after Giuseppe Farina and Alberto Ascari.

Antonelli breaks Vettel's record to become youngest F1 champion

Vettel had held the record for the youngest Formula 1 world champion since winning his maiden title with Red Bull in 2010. The German was 23 years, four months and 11 days old when he secured the championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Antonelli has now taken more than three years off that record, becoming the first driver to win the Formula 1 world championship before turning 21.

The Italian secured the title with his third-place finish in Mexico City. Starting fourth, he managed his opening stint before a red-flag interruption following Valtteri Bottas' crash changed the race strategy. Antonelli returned to the track in fourth position after the restart but regained third with a move on Charles Leclerc.

He held the position until the chequered flag, which was enough to secure the championship irrespective of the results of his title rivals.

Youngest Formula 1 world champions in history

Rank Driver Year Age 1 Kimi Antonelli 2026 20 years, 2 months, 7 days 2 Sebastian Vettel 2010 23 years, 4 months, 11 days 3 Lewis Hamilton 2008 23 years, 9 months, 26 days 4 Fernando Alonso 2006 24 years, 1 month, 27 days 5 Max Verstappen 2021 24 years, 2 months, 12 days 6 Sebastian Vettel 2011 24 years, 3 months, 6 days 7 Max Verstappen 2022 25 years, 0 months, 9 days 8 Fernando Alonso 2005 25 years, 2 months, 23 days 9 Sebastian Vettel 2012 25 years, 4 months, 22 days 10 Emerson Fittipaldi 1972 25 years, 8 months, 29 days 11 Michael Schumacher 1994 25 years, 10 months, 10 days

Italy's 73-year wait ends with Antonelli's triumph

Antonelli's championship has brought an end to Italy's long wait for another Formula 1 world champion.

Giuseppe Farina won the inaugural drivers' championship in 1950 while racing for Alfa Romeo. Alberto Ascari subsequently claimed consecutive titles with Ferrari in 1952 and 1953.

Since Ascari's second championship, no Italian driver had managed to win the sport's biggest individual prize until Antonelli's breakthrough in 2026.

The Mercedes driver has also surpassed Ascari's record for the most race victories by an Italian in a single Formula 1 season. Ascari had won six races during his championship-winning 1952 campaign, but Antonelli moved past that mark with his seventh victory at the Italian Grand Prix.

ALSO READ: A promise to her father, a historic world title: Manisha Bhanwala's story He has since extended his tally to nine victories. Ascari, however, continues to hold the Italian record for career Grand Prix wins, with 13.

Records Kimi Antonelli has broken in 2026

Antonelli's championship-winning season has added several milestones to his name, extending beyond his record as the youngest world champion.

The Italian became the youngest driver to lead a Grand Prix, secure pole position and record the fastest lap. He also established a new benchmark for the most victories by a driver in the season of his maiden Formula 1 win.

Antonelli secured his first Grand Prix victory at the Chinese Grand Prix in March 2026 and has since collected nine wins. The previous record in this category was four victories in the season of a driver's maiden win, shared by six drivers: Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Eddie Irvine, Jacques Villeneuve, Ronnie Peterson and Graham Hill.

He has also become the first driver since Jenson Button in 2009 to win the championship after going without a race victory in the preceding season. Antonelli had managed three podium finishes in his rookie campaign in 2025 but did not win a Grand Prix.

Another historical milestone came from his lack of a previous race victory before the start of 2026. He is the first driver since Keke Rosberg in 1982 to enter a championship-winning season without a career Grand Prix victory.

Antonelli has also joined an exclusive group of drivers who won the championship in their second Formula 1 season. He is the fifth driver to achieve the feat, following Giuseppe Farina, Juan Manuel Fangio, Jacques Villeneuve and Lewis Hamilton.

Major records broken by Antonelli in the 2026 F1 season:

Record Achievement Youngest F1 world champion 20 years, 2 months, 7 days Most wins by an Italian in one season 9 victories Most wins in the season of a maiden F1 victory 9 victories Youngest driver to lead a Grand Prix Record holder Youngest driver to secure pole position Record holder Youngest driver to set a fastest lap Record holder First champion since 2009 after a winless previous season Jenson Button was the previous one First champion since 1982 to enter the season without a career win Keke Rosberg was the previous one Champion in first or second F1 season Fifth driver to achieve the milestone

A seven-year-old's unusual entry into the F1 paddock

Antonelli's association with Formula 1 began long before he became a professional racing driver. At the age of seven, he wanted to get a glimpse of the sport from inside the paddock but did not have the necessary access.

His father, Marco Antonelli, a sportscar racer, was involved in a support race at the 2014 German Grand Prix. With his son eager to experience the F1 environment, the family came up with an unusual solution.

The young Antonelli hid inside a stack of tyres to enter the restricted area. An umbrella was placed over the tyres to avoid attracting attention.

Recalling the incident ahead of his Formula 1 debut, Antonelli said he could barely fit inside the tyre stack and was unsure how he had managed to squeeze himself in.

There is also an interesting story behind his name. Born Andrea Antonelli in 2006, his parents were looking for a distinctive middle name. A family friend suggested Kimi, inspired by Finnish Formula 1 driver Kimi Raikkonen, who was among the sport's leading drivers at the time.

Raikkonen won the 2007 world championship with Ferrari shortly after Antonelli's first birthday. However, the Italian has clarified that his name was not intended as a direct tribute to the former world champion.

His childhood fascination with racing eventually developed into a career that would take him through karting, junior single-seater competitions and, ultimately, the Mercedes Formula 1 team.

How Mercedes beat Ferrari to sign the Italian prodigy

Antonelli was regarded as one of the most promising young talents in motorsport from his karting days. His performances attracted the attention of leading Formula 1 teams, including Ferrari, which reportedly explored the possibility of signing him when he was around 11 years old.

However, reports surrounding the discussions between Ferrari and Antonelli's family suggest that the Italian team was reluctant to commit to a driver at such a young age. Mercedes eventually brought him into its junior driver programme.

He continued to progress through karting competitions before moving into single-seater car racing in 2021. His rapid development through the junior categories strengthened his reputation, with his ability to produce fast laps under pressure attracting attention from established Formula 1 drivers.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also acknowledged Antonelli's talent, pointing to his ability to push the car to its limits while producing fast laps when they mattered most.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff eventually backed him as the team's long-term prospect, particularly after Lewis Hamilton announced his departure for Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season.

Antonelli was selected to replace Hamilton, making the jump to Formula 1 at just 18 years old.

Replacing Hamilton brought expectations and pressure

Taking over from a seven-time world champion was never going to be an easy assignment for a teenager entering Formula 1.

Antonelli's first taste of an F1 race weekend had come at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix at Monza, where Mercedes gave him an opportunity to participate in a practice session while he was still competing in Formula 2.

However, his introduction did not go according to plan. Driving in front of his home crowd, he crashed into the barriers during the session.

Mercedes nevertheless remained committed to its young driver, and Antonelli made his full-time Formula 1 debut in 2025.

His rookie campaign featured glimpses of his potential, including becoming the youngest driver to secure a pole position at the Miami Grand Prix. However, inconsistency and mistakes also affected his first season.

A difficult run of results during the European races put him under pressure, with Wolff publicly describing some of his performances as underwhelming.

Antonelli later acknowledged that expectations had affected his confidence and performances. He felt he was disappointing the people who had backed him, adding to the pressure of driving for one of Formula 1's leading teams.

The Italian also attempted to maintain a connection with his life outside racing. Inviting his entire school class to his home race in Italy was one way of keeping his childhood relationships intact despite his sudden rise into the high-pressure world of Formula 1.

How the 2026 regulations helped Antonelli flourish

The biggest change in Formula 1's technical regulations in decades created a new challenge for teams and drivers in 2026. The revised cars placed greater emphasis on electrical hybrid power, energy management and adapting driving techniques to the new machinery.

Antonelli appeared to adjust particularly well to the changes. His naturally aggressive driving style, instinctive car control and ability to perform in low-grip conditions became important strengths. The Italian also coped well with the increased dependence on electrical power.

Mercedes teammate George Russell identified Antonelli's ability to perform in slippery conditions as one of the factors behind his success. Russell also pointed to Antonelli and McLaren's Lando Norris as drivers who had performed particularly well on low-grip circuits during the season.

The Italian's breakthrough came at the Chinese Grand Prix in March 2026, where he secured his maiden Formula 1 victory. That win marked the beginning of a remarkable run that eventually took him to nine victories and his first world championship.

One of his standout performances came at the Italian Grand Prix. Despite an engine penalty that pushed him down to 19th on the starting grid, Antonelli recovered to win the race in front of his home supporters.

Records Kimi Antonelli could still break in 2026

Although Antonelli has already secured the drivers' championship, his record-breaking campaign is not over. With four races remaining after the Mexico City Grand Prix, the Mercedes driver has opportunities to add more milestones to his name.

One of the biggest targets is the record for the most victories in a driver's maiden championship-winning season.

Max Verstappen currently holds that record after securing 10 wins during his first title-winning campaign in 2021. Antonelli has nine victories and needs two more to surpass the Dutchman's tally.

He is also within reach of the record for the most pole positions in the same season as a driver's maiden career pole.

Antonelli has secured seven pole positions in 2026. James Hunt recorded eight in 1976, while Niki Lauda and Ronnie Peterson achieved nine in 1974 and 1973, respectively.

Another potential achievement is the largest championship-winning margin for a driver claiming his first world title.

At the time he secured the championship, Antonelli held a 119-point advantage over Max Verstappen. Nigel Mansell had won his first title in 1992 with a 52-point advantage, while Jacques Villeneuve finished his maiden championship-winning season in 1997 with a 39-point margin over the runner-up.