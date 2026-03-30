Komalika pushes for Asian Games comeback with strong work ethic

Grinding it out is the only way forward, and out-of-favour Indian archer Komalika Bari has learnt it the hard way.

Once seen as the next big thing in Indian archery after Deepika Kumari, the 24-year-old has slipped to a lowly 498 in world rankings and is currently out of the national team since 2024.

From a career-best rank of 51 in September 2022, it has been a steep fall.

But Komalika is not giving up.

With a packed season ahead, culminating in the Asian Games in Japan later this year, she is hoping to fight her way back and revive her 2028 LA Olympics dream.

"I am currently in the Top 16 (among Indians) and part of the training camp and I am preparing seriously for the Asian Games selection," Komalika told SAI Media on the sidelines of the inaugural Khelo India Triba Games here.

"I am also looking to participate in as many competitions to gain experience while maintaining our training schedule." Her journey had once mirrored that of the five-time Olympian and former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari.

In 2021, she won the under-21 World Championship in Wroclaw, beating Spain's Elia Canales 7-3, two years after clinching the under-18 title in Madrid, to follow the footsteps of her state mate Deepika's rare double.

Komalika went on to be part of India's gold medal-winning teams at the World Cups in Guatemala City and Paris in 2021, and also bagged a team bronze in Gwangju in 2022 and was coached by Deepika's coach Poornima Mahato.

But since those early highs, things have not gone her way.

She has struggled to keep pace with rising international standards and even failed to break into the top-eight at this year's trials for the first two World Cups and Asia Cup stages.

"My ultimate focus is on the (2028) Olympics. Right now, my training is very intense, and I am putting in a lot of hard work. The main emphasis is on staying mentally strong, because that plays a very important role in performance," she added.

"My journey has taught me that there will always be ups and downs, but with hard work and determination, you can overcome them and move forward." Competing at the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games here, Komalika also hopes to inspire youngsters from similar backgrounds.

"When I started archery, I had many seniors who were established athletes and whom I looked up to. We would usually see them only during competitions, and that inspired us a lot.

"That is one of the main reasons I am participating in the Khelo Tribal Games -- I want people to see me compete and feel encouraged to come forward and take part.

"There are still many who are not participating. But the Khelo India Tribal Games is a very good platform that provides motivation and exposure," she said.

Komalika's own story is one of struggle and perseverance.

Komalika picked up the bow and arrow for the first time at the age of 12.

She was supported by her mother, an anganwadi (a rural child care centre in India) worker.

The mother took Komalika to local archery coach in Birsanagar and that started his career.

It was in 2012 that Komalika started meeting her early challenges.

Her family was not able to afford even a bow for her practice in the initial days and as a result, she took aid of make-shift bows made up of bamboo during her initial training.

Four years after she began her training, Komalika entered the Tata Archery Academy in Jamshedpur and began training under coaches Dharmendra Tiwari and Poornima Mahato.

But the journey to the premier archery academy in India was not easy for her as she had to cycle 18kms daily to reach her destination from her Birsanagar-based home.

Having already won a silver at the Khelo India University Games 2020, Komalika knows the importance of the Khelo India platform and how the Tribal Games can give impetus to development of sportspersons from tribal background.

"The Tribal Games have the potential to change the entire ecosystem, especially for tribal athletes.

"The initiative taken by Khelo India and the way these Games are being organised is very impressive.

"Normally, national-level competitions are focused on a single sport, but here multiple sports are being conducted together, similar to the National Games," she concluded.