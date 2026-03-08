Lakshay Sen final streaming: Where to watch All England Championship match?

Lakshya Sen will look to create history when he takes on Lin Chun-Yi in the men’s singles final of the All England Open Badminton Championships on Sunday in Birmingham.

Lakshya booked his place in the summit clash after defeating Victor Lai 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 in a semifinal that lasted one hour and 37 minutes. The Indian shuttler recovered strongly in the deciding game to secure his second appearance in the final of the tournament.

This is Lakshya’s second All England final after finishing runner-up in 2022. He is now one win away from becoming only the third Indian men’s singles player to win the title after Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand.

India has not produced a men's singles champion at the tournament since Gopichand's victory in 2001, giving Lakshya the opportunity to end a 25-year wait for the title.

Lakshay Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi: Head-to-head record

Total matches: 4

Lakshya Sen won: 0

Lin Chun-Yi won: 4

Lakshay Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi: All England Championship final live streaming and telecast

When will the final of All England Championship 2026 be played?

The All England Championship 2026 final match will be played on Sunday, March 8.

What will be the venue for All England Championship 2026 final match?

The 2026 All England Championship final match will take place at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

Who will Lakshya Sen play in the final of the All England Championship 2026?

Lakshya will face Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi in the finals of the All England Championships on March 8.

What time will the final of the All England Championship 2026 begin?

The final of the All England Championship 2026 between Lakshya Sen and Lin Chun-Yi will kick off at 5 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the final of the All England Championship 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the final of the All England Championship 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the final of the All England Championship 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the final of the All England Championship 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.