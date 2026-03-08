Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Lakshya Sen falls short to Chun-Yi in 2026 All England Championship final

Lakshya Sen falls short to Chun-Yi in 2026 All England Championship final

The 24-year-old Indian fought hard but could not overcome the challenge of the left-handed Taiwanese shuttler, losing the intense title clash 15-21 20-22

Lakshya Sen

Lakshya Sen

Press Trust of India Birmingham
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian badminton ace Lakshya Sen went down to familiar foe Lin Chun-Yi in the men's singles final of the All England Open here on Sunday as the country's wait to see a champion again at the prestigious tournament continued.

The 24-year-old Indian fought hard but could not overcome the challenge of the left-handed Taiwanese shuttler, losing the intense title clash 15-21 20-22.

It was Sen's fifth straight defeat to Lin and second runner-up finish at the tournament. He had made the final in 2022 as well, but could not cross the finish line.

Sen, who battled through blisters and cramps during a gritty semifinal win on Saturday, produced a spirited campaign through the week, defeating a string of higher-ranked opponents before falling short in the title clash against Lin.

 

Only two Indians -- Prakash Padukone (1980) and P Gopichand (2001) -- have won the men's singles title at All England Open in history.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 full scorecard

England, SA, WI to leave India on ICC charter flights over weekend

F1 drivers reported salaries for 2026

Verstappen to Hamilton: How much will F1 drivers earn in 2026 season

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson says 2026 Formula 1 cars are not 'super fun' to drive

(from left) Red Bull car at motojam; F1 Driver Arvid Lindblad waving Indian Flag at the Red Bull Moto Jam in Greater Noida on Sunday

F1 & India: Red Bull's Moto Jam, Lindblad and revival of unfinished chapter

Gukesh

Abdusattorov capitalises on Gukesh blunder to secure victory in Prague

Topics : Badminton

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

India vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreHappy International Women's Day Wishes 2026Market Crash TodayDelhi TrafficSleep Orders You should not IgnoreGold and Silver Rate todayOTT This WeekHurun Rich List 2026International Women's Day 2026IMD Weather Update